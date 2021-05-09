Time's Up: How Hollywood women plan to tackle sexual harassment Time's Up, a new initiative led by some of Hollywood's most powerful women, is vowing to fight what it calls "systemic inequality and injustice in the workplace" -- from Hollywood to blue-collar industries. A legal defense fund will help less-privileged women protect themselves from sexual misconduct. CBS News contributor and New York Times reporter Jodi Kantor joins "CBS This Morning" to discuss how the group formed and what they hope to accomplish.