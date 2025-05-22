Watch CBS News
U.S.

Woman shot after failing to stop at CIA headquarters gate, sources say

By
Nicole Brown Chau
Deputy Managing Editor
Nicole Brown Chau is a deputy managing editor for CBSNews.com. She writes and edits national news, health stories, explainers and more.
Read Full Bio
Nicole Brown Chau,
Jennifer Jacobs
Senior White House reporter
Jennifer Jacobs is a senior White House reporter at CBS News.
Read Full Bio
Jennifer Jacobs

/ CBS News

A woman was shot by CIA security Thursday morning after she drove up to a gate at the agency's headquarters, and failed to stop, sources said. 

The woman was taken to a medical facility with what law enforcement officials believed was a non-fatal gunshot wound to the upper body.

"There was a security incident that law enforcement responded to outside CIA Headquarters," a CIA spokesperson said. "The main gate is currently closed until further notice. Additional details will be made available as appropriate."

The FBI is investigating.

The CIA headquarters is located in Langley, Virginia, about nine miles outside Washington, D.C.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates. 

Nicole Brown Chau

Nicole Brown Chau is a deputy managing editor for CBSNews.com. She writes and edits national news, health stories, explainers and more.

Nicole Sganga, Scott MacFarlane and Andres Triay contributed to this report.

© 2025 CBS Interactive Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.