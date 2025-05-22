Woman shot after failing to stop at CIA headquarters gate, sources say

A woman was shot by CIA security Thursday morning after she drove up to a gate at the agency's headquarters, and failed to stop, sources said.

The woman was taken to a medical facility with what law enforcement officials believed was a non-fatal gunshot wound to the upper body.

"There was a security incident that law enforcement responded to outside CIA Headquarters," a CIA spokesperson said. "The main gate is currently closed until further notice. Additional details will be made available as appropriate."

The FBI is investigating.

The CIA headquarters is located in Langley, Virginia, about nine miles outside Washington, D.C.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Nicole Brown Chau Nicole Brown Chau is a deputy managing editor for CBSNews.com. She writes and edits national news, health stories, explainers and more.

