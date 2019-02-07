Body found stuffed in suitcase in Connecticut identified as missing woman

Greenwich, Conn. – A woman was found dead, tied up and stuffed in a suitcase in Greenwich, an affluent community in Connecticut. Greenwich police said the victim is 24-year-old Valerie Reyes of New Rochelle, New York, CBS New York reported.

"Her family was advised of the positive identification last night," Greenwich Police Capt. Robert Berry said Thursday. "They are obviously devastated by the loss of Valerie, and our heartfelt condolences go out to them."

Valerie Reyes Greenwich Police via CBS New York

Reyes had been reported missing and was last seen on Jan. 29. Her body was found Tuesday morning in a large suitcase roughly 20 feet off a busy roadway.

Her hands and feet were bound, according to officials.

There has been no word on her official cause of death.

"The Greenwich Police Department is dedicated to identifying those responsible for the death of Valerie and ensuring justice for her and her family," Berry said.