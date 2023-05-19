Woman accused of drugging her date in Miami, stealing over $600,000 in Rolexes and other jewelry

Miami man romanced and robbed of $600,000 in jewelry Miami man romanced and robbed of $600,000 in jewelry 00:39

Police in Miami are searching for a woman accused of drugging a man she went out on a date with and stealing more than $600,000 in Rolexes and other jewelry from him. Police released surveillance video of the suspect and urged the public to contact them if they recognize her.

According to news release from the Miami Police Department, the man met the woman at a club on May 7 and took her back to his place at around 5:30 a.m. the next morning. The man, who was not identified, said he had a drink with the woman in his apartment and fell asleep.

NEWS RELEASE: We need assistance identifying the woman seen on this video. She drugged victim’s drink and once he fell asleep, she took $600k of victim’s jewelry. This occurred May 8, in downtown Miami. If you recognize her, you are urged to call 305-603-6030 or @CrimeStopper305 pic.twitter.com/2ElDCEPrWK — Miami PD (@MiamiPD) May 17, 2023

When the man woke up around noon, he said he noticed his safe was open and the jewelry inside it was gone. So was the woman.

The alleged victim immediately contacted police.

Among the pricey items taken were a Rolex Daytona rainbow watch with diamonds, Sky-Dweller Rolex, a gold chain, Franco gold bracelets, Cartier sunglasses, and a rose gold diamond ring.

Surveillance video from the apartment building shows the woman arriving with the man in an elevator and then leaving the building. When the woman is seen leaving the building, she is seen carrying two Solo cups. Police suspect one of the cups was used to drug the man.

"She's taking the Solo cup that she drank because it has her DNA," said Officer Michael Vega, an MPD spokesman, according to WSVN. "She's taking his Solo cup because it has not only his DNA, but it also has whatever drugs she put in."

Police said she appears to be in her mid-30s, between 5'08" to 5'10", and about 140 pounds.