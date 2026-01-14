Woman describes "desperate crying" at facility after she was detained while following ICE agents in Minnesota

Tensions have flared between residents and masked federal officers in Minnesota after an ICE officer fatally shot Renee Good in Minneapolis last week.

On Sunday, DHS Secretary Kristi Noem announced hundreds more federal agents were coming to Minneapolis for the "largest immigration operation ever." There are now roughly 2,800 federal agents in the Twin Cities, which is more than double the number of local police.

Demonstrators on Tuesday filled the streets as federal law enforcement detained a man just one block from where ICE agent Jonathan Ross shot and killed Good.

Protesters could be heard shouting "shame, shame, shame" at the federal officers.

A bystander told CBS News the man arrested was driving by when he was stopped.

"How many agents do we have here with their pepper spray in hand, ready to attack us. We're on our streets. They say 'Get off our street.' I pay for this street," the bystander said.

"I could hear … wailing and desperate crying"

Patty O'Keefe told CBS News she and a friend were following ICE agents in Minneapolis on Sunday when they were stopped, their car pepper-sprayed and their windows smashed.

In a video, a federal officer is heard yelling to O'Keefe and her friend from outside their vehicle that they were "under arrest for impeding operations."

They were then taken to the B.H. Whipple Federal Building in St. Paul.

"The three ICE agents that were in the car with me immediately started taunting me," O'Keefe said. "The driver of the car said, 'You guys gotta stop obstructing us. That's why that lesbian b**** is dead.'"

O'Keefe said she was held for eight hours before being released without charges.

"From my cell, I could hear … wailing and desperate crying of people in the facility," she said.

Despite her detention, O'Keefe said she will continue protesting, saying, "we know there's some risk and it's worth it."

The Department of Homeland Security has not responded to CBS News' request for comment regarding O"Keefe's detention and accusations against the ICE officers.