Winning numbers announced for estimated $720 million Mega Millions jackpot

Winning ticket in $1 billion jackpot sold in L.A.
Winning ticket for $1 billion Powerball jackpot sold in L.A. 01:32

The winning numbers for the estimated $720 million Mega Millions jackpot were revealed Friday night. The numbers were 29, 40, 47, 50 and 57 and a Mega Ball of 25.

There was no immediate word on whether any winning jackpot tickets had been sold.  

The jackpot climbed after there were no winners in Tuesday's $640 million drawing. There have been no Mega Millions jackpot winners since April 18.

The drawing comes after a winning ticket was sold in downtown Los Angeles in Wednesday's $1.08 billion Powerball jackpot, the sixth largest in U.S. lottery history. The winner has yet to come forward to claim their prize.

The L.A.-area has seen a string of lottery luck of late. The winning ticket for February's $2.04 billion Powerball jackpot, the largest in lottery history, sold at a gas station in Altadena, a city in L.A. County.

Friday's jackpot meanwhile marks the fifth-largest in Mega Millions history. A potential winner would have the choice of taking an estimated lump sum payment of $370.5 million before taxes, or the going with the annuity option, which consists of an immediate payment, followed by 29 annual payments.

There have been four Mega Millions jackpots north of $1 billion, with the largest being a $1.537 billion jackpot in October of 2018, with a single winning ticket sold in South Carolina.

The odds of winning the Mega Millions jackpot are about one in 302.58 million. 

