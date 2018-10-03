Winery loses 8,000 gallons of Prosecco after fermentation tank explodes

A wine distillery in Italy had a massive cleanup on its hands after one of its fermentation tanks spilled more than 8,000 of Prosecco last week. In a viral 6-second video uploaded to Facebook last week, a river of wine could be seen flooding the winery.

The winery L'enoteca Zanardo Giussano in Conegliano, Veneto, posted footage of the Sept. 25 incident on Facebook. It shows a cart standing underneath the tank as it spills a massive amount of wine, with no signs of stopping. According to the post, the overflow was the result of overfilling the silos.

Conegliano: troppo mosto nel Silos , tracimano 30 mila litri di Prosecco !! Posted by L'enoteca Zanardo Giussano on Tuesday, September 25, 2018

The video gathered more than 1 million views on Facebook and wine lovers worldwide commented on the loss, many suggesting to travel there and help –– along with some glasses or straws.

"This prosecco silos expolded. And its spilling prosecco everywhere. Shall we go there asap?," one sparkling wine fan wrote.

"We need to pack up the rubber dingys and long straws and find this place," said another.

"I'd be stood underneath with my mouth open and a bucket to catch it and take it home," one commenter said.

The demand for Prosecco is high in the U.S., Britain and Germany, where exports of the Italian sparkling wine are highest, Forbes reports. Prosecco accounts for 20 percent of U.S. sparkling wine sales and is projected to reach 50 million bottles by 2020.