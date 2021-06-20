1 dead at Florida pride parade after truck drives through crowd

One person has died and one other was hospitalized after the driver of a truck ran into the crowd at a pride parade in Wilton Manors, Florida, on Saturday, according to the Broward County Sheriff's office. Local police said that due to the "tragic event," the parade intended to commemorate the Stonewall Riots was canceled, but said that "there is no danger to the public."

Due to a tragic event, the Stonewall Pride Parade has been cancelled but the festival events will continue.

*THERE IS NO DANGER TO THE PUBLIC.*

The driver of the truck told police that their foot got stuck between the gas pedal and the brake, causing them to lose control of the vehicle, CBS Miami reported. Police have not made any official statement on whether they believe the crash was accidental or intentional.

The driver is in police custody, according to Florida Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried, who said that she was at the parade. "Our hearts are breaking and we continue to pray no more innocent lives are lost," Fried tweeted.

Florida Representative Ted Deutch said that he was "devastated by the horror" seen at the parade. "I'm so sorry, Wilton Manors. I'm so sorry, my friends," he wrote on Twitter.

Congresswoman Debbie Wasserman Schultz, who was also in attendance, said that she is "deeply shaken and devastated."

"We're praying for the victims and their loved ones as law enforcement investigates, and I am providing them with whatever assistance I can," she wrote on Twitter. "I am so heartbroken by what took place at this celebration. May the memory of the life lost be for a blessing."

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.