Will Smith smacks Chris Rock on Oscar stage after Rock makes joke about Jada Pinkett Smith

As the 94th Academy Awards neared its end, one of the biggest surprises rocked the night: An intense exchange after Will Smith confronted Chris Rock after Rock made a joke about Smith's wife Jada Pinkett Smith's hair. Just minutes later, Smith won his first Oscar, taking home Best Actor for his role in "King Richard."

Rock joked that he was looking forward to a sequel to "G.I. Jane" starring Pinkett, leading Smith to make his way to the stage and then smacking Rock.

After taking a seat, Smith shouted back to Rock to "keep my wife's name out of your f******* mouth." The exchange came as a surprise to many in the audience, as actress Lupita Nyong'o, who is seated near Smith, and could be seen on camera, was completely shocked.

Here's the moment Chris Rock made a "G.I. Jane 2" joke about Jada Pinkett Smith, prompting Will Smith to punch him and yell, "Leave my wife’s name out of your f--king mouth." #Oscars pic.twitter.com/kHTZXI6kuL — Variety (@Variety) March 28, 2022

While the show was on a commercial break, The Hollywood Reporter's Scott Feinberg tweeted footage of Smith being pulled aside and comforted by Denzel Washington and Tyler Perry. Smith eventually made his way to his seat, and appeared to wipe tears from his eyes.

During the commercial break, Will Smith is pulled aside and comforted by Denzel Washington and Tyler Perry, who motion for him to brush it off. Will appears to wipe tears from his eyes as he sits back down with Jada, with Denzel comforting Jada and Will’s rep by his side. pic.twitter.com/uDGVnWrSS2 — Scott Feinberg (@ScottFeinberg) March 28, 2022

When Smith accepted the Oscar for Best Actor, he emotionally said that Richard Williams, who he portrayed in "King Richard," was a "fierce defender of his family."