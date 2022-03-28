Ukraine Crisis
Judge: Trump "more likely than not" illegally tried to block Congress on Jan. 6
Will Smith apologizes for slapping Chris Rock at the Oscars
Biden says he wasn't articulating policy change with Putin remark
Florida Gov. DeSantis signs controversial education bill into law
Massive crash on Pennsylvania highway kills at least 3
Jared Kushner to appear before House January 6 committee on Thursday, sources say
Academy "condemns" Will Smith's actions at Oscars, launches formal review
Online video shows girl fatally shooting cousin and herself
Some tax refunds may be delayed this year. Here's why.
Will Smith slaps Chris Rock on stage at Oscars
Actor Will Smith stunned those watching the Oscars when he slapped comedian Chris Rock. The Academy said it condemns Smith's actions and will launch a formal review. "Entertainment Tonight" co-host Kevin Frazier has the details.
