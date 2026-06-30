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A new central AC unit could make sense, but you need to determine whether that purchase will pay off first. the_burtons/Getty Images

Utility bills have become a growing source of financial pressure for many households over the last few years. With inflation ticking back up, electricity prices have continued on their upward trend across much of the country, making it more expensive to keep homes at a comfortable temperature, particularly now that the summer months and record-breaking heatwaves have arrived. In turn, more homeowners are paying attention to whether their cooling systems are costing them more than they should on their electric bills.

Rising electric bills are a common issue that tends to arise as an older central air conditioning unit starts showing its age. In some cases, higher AC bills are caused by the unit running longer to reach the thermostat setting, while in others, the unit may be struggling to cool the home evenly, driving up the costs tied to your electric bill. Those issues can make replacing the system seem like an obvious decision, particularly as the monthly bills continue to climb.

But while buying a new central air conditioning unit could make sense in certain cases, you need to determine whether it will actually pay off before making a decision. So, will a new central air conditioning unit actually help lower your electricity bills? That's what we'll explore below.

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Will a new central air conditioning unit lower your electric bill?

In many cases, yes, a new central air conditioning system can reduce your monthly electricity costs, particularly if you're replacing an older, inefficient unit. However, the amount you save depends on several important factors. Here's what to consider as you weigh your options:

Older systems typically consume more electricity

Air conditioners naturally become less efficient over time as components wear out and performance declines. Older systems also tend to have much lower efficiency ratings than today's models. If your current unit is 15 to 20 years old, for example, it was likely built to older efficiency standards. Modern systems, on the other hand, often feature significantly higher Seasonal Energy Efficiency Ratio (SEER2) ratings, allowing them to produce the same amount of cooling while using less electricity.

In these cases, replacing your aging equipment with a unit featuring a higher SEER rating may result in meaningful reductions in your energy consumption, especially if your old unit has been struggling to keep up.

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Your savings depend on how much you currently spend

The more your existing central air conditioning system costs to operate, the greater the opportunity for savings. For example, if you are regularly paying for big repairs, your air conditioner runs constantly, struggles to cool the house or causes unusually high summer electric bills, upgrading to a high-efficiency model could noticeably reduce monthly costs. On the other hand, if your current unit is only a few years old and already operates efficiently, replacing it solely to save on electricity may not generate enough savings to justify the upfront expense.

Installation quality matters

Even the most efficient air conditioner can underperform if it's installed incorrectly, and improper sizing is one of the biggest issues. A unit that's too large may cool the home too quickly without removing enough humidity, while one that's too small can run continuously and use excess electricity trying to keep up. Poor ductwork connections, refrigerant issues or inadequate airflow can also reduce efficiency and increase operating costs.

What else can help reduce your cooling costs?

A new air conditioner isn't the only way to lower your electric bill. In many cases, combining an efficient AC system with other energy-saving improvements delivers the greatest long-term savings.

One of the most effective upgrades is improving your home's insulation and sealing air leaks. If cool air escapes through poorly insulated attics, gaps around doors and windows or leaky ductwork, your air conditioner has to work much harder to maintain the desired temperature. Addressing those issues can reduce energy waste regardless of how old your HVAC system is.

Routine maintenance also plays an important role. Replacing air filters regularly, cleaning outdoor condenser coils and scheduling annual professional tune-ups can help an air conditioner maintain peak efficiency. Even newer systems can lose performance if basic maintenance is neglected.

Smart thermostats can also contribute to lower utility bills. These devices automatically adjust temperatures based on your schedule, reducing unnecessary cooling when no one is home. Small adjustments made consistently throughout the month can add up to noticeable savings over time.

You should consider the overall financial picture before replacing a central air conditioning unit. A new system can cost several thousand dollars, so energy savings alone may take years to offset the initial investment. However, if your current system frequently breaks down, requires expensive repairs or is nearing the end of its expected lifespan, replacement may still provide real value by reducing repair costs while improving efficiency, comfort and reliability.

The bottom line

A new central air conditioning unit can lower your electric bill, particularly if you're replacing an older, inefficient system that's driving up your monthly energy costs. However, the amount you save depends on numerous factors, like your current unit's age, the efficiency of the replacement system, installation quality and your home's overall energy performance.

Before investing in a new AC system, compare the potential energy savings against the purchase price, repair history and expected lifespan of your existing equipment. In many cases, pairing a high-efficiency system with better insulation, regular maintenance and smart temperature controls offers the best opportunity to reduce both energy consumption and long-term household expenses.