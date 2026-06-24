Will mortgage interest rates drop in July? 4 things to consider now

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Mortgage interest rates could drop again this July if certain market conditions change. Surasak Suwanmake/Getty Images

June was certainly an eventful month in the interest rate environment. A report released on June 10 showed inflation surging in May past 4%, bringing it to its highest level in more than three years. And a Federal Reserve meeting later in the month ended with the Federal funds rate frozen once again, with the possibility of an interest rate hike now looming for later in the year.

This has all left homebuyers and owners looking to refinance in a markedly worse financial position than they were earlier this year. It was only mid-April, for example, when the average mortgage rate on a 30-year term was sitting under 6%. Now, it's around 6.50%, even with the Fed keeping interest rates paused. That noted, it's important to remember that mortgage interest rates change on a daily basis.

Ahead of a new month, then, borrowers may find it helpful to take a closer look at the mortgage rate climate with an eye on the potential for rates to fall further in July. But will that actually happen, or are borrowers better served by locking in one of today's imperfect rates instead now? That's what we'll examine below.

Start by seeing what mortgage rate you currently qualify for here.

Will mortgage interest rates drop in July?

Predicting the future movement of mortgage interest rates is inherently difficult, as any number of factors can drive them up or down. That said, there is the potential for rates here to decline again in July, even if it's in a marginal amount. Here are four items for borrowers looking to secure a lower rate to consider now:

Geopolitical tensions and overseas conflicts

Overseas conflicts and heightened tensions don't directly impact mortgage interest rates, but, as borrowers have seen in recent months, they can indirectly lead to higher rates. A rising oil price, for example, can cause inflation to surge, which then sharply reduces the chances of interest rate cuts, thus driving up mortgage rates in response. And lenders will interpret these conditions in their own ways, often preemptively adjusting their rate offers to borrowers before a formal rate cut or hike is even issued.

If these conditions improve in July, however, mortgage rates may come down a bit. And even a slight reduction could allow borrowers to re-enter the purchase or refinance space. Continue to monitor mortgage rates daily, then, so you're ready to take advantage if or when this happens next month.

Compare your current mortgage rate options online to learn more.

Inflation and the Fed's response

The next inflation report is scheduled for release on July 14 from the Bureau of Labor Statistics. The next Fed meeting is scheduled for July 29. If the former shows a reduction in the rate, however, then the latter could be refocused on a rate cut, even if the current odds of an actual reduction appear slim now.

Remember, again, that lenders don't need to wait for the Fed to adjust their rate offers. So, if officials revisit talks of a rate cut for later in 2026, even if they don't actually issue one in July, lenders may adjust their rate offers down slightly. Circle these dates on your calendar, as they have the potential to impact the mortgage rate climate, perhaps strongly enough to push rates back down into a more affordable range.

Other items to consider

While these four items have the potential to impact mortgage rates in July, they're not the only ones worth paying close attention to. An unemployment report released earlier in the month could nudge rates up or down as lenders use that report as a guide for what could happen with the Fed's rate policy.

The 10-year Treasury yield, as usual, will also help to move rates. And your own personal credit profile will have an impact, so you must pay down debt and boost your credit score as high as possible to best position yourself for a low rate if and when it does become available again.

The bottom line

Geopolitical tensions, overseas conflicts, inflation, and the Federal Reserve's interpretation of all three can impact mortgage rates this July. But these factors can cause rates to rise, fall or even cancel each other out and stay the same heading into August. Borrowers, then, should do all they can to improve their individual credit profile so that they're ready to take advantage if rates do improve. Consider shopping around online, too, to establish a baseline of affordable lenders so that you're ready to lock a rate in should the climate cool a bit in July.