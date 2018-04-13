Will Ferrell rushed to hospital after accident on California highway

Actor Will Ferrell was released from a hospital Friday morning after he was in a car accident the night before, his spokesperson told TMZ. He didn't suffer any significant injuries, the spokesperson told the website.

Ferrell wasn't driving the SUV, TMZ reports. He was one of three passengers in the vehicle.

A photo from the scene shows Ferrell talking on a cellphone as crews loaded his gurney into an ambulance.

The California Highway Patrol told CBS Los Angeles that the two-car accident happened on Interstate 5 just before 11 Thursday night around Aliso Viejo in Southern California.

Earlier that night, the "Anchorman" star had made an appearance as title character Ron Burgundy at a Funny Or Die event with Billy Eichner in the San Diego area to promote youth turnout in the midterm elections.

Joe Scarnici/Getty Images for Funny or Die

This is a developing story and will be updated.