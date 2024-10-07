We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Credit card rates are still at record highs despite the recent Fed rate cut — and there are a few reasons for it. Getty Images

Credit card debt is a growing issue nationwide — with the total amount of card debt in the U.S. recently surpassing $1.14 trillion, a record high. While there are numerous factors driving the trend, inflation has been one of the more impactful. Inflation has cooled significantly over the last few months, but cardholders continue to face high prices on food, housing and other essentials. In turn, more people are having to rely on credit cards to cover their daily expenses, leading to a cycle of accumulating debt.

Another major contributor to this growing debt crisis is the fact that credit card interest rates are exceptionally high at an average of nearly 23% currently. And while the Federal Reserve cut its benchmark rate by 50 basis points in late September — which caused rates to fall on many loan products — credit card rates have barely budged in the time since. This discrepancy has left many wondering why rates on things like mortgages and home equity loans have decreased while credit card rates remain stubbornly elevated.

So, why do credit card interest rates remain high despite the Fed's actions to ease overall borrowing costs? Below, we'll detail what to know.

Get rid of your high-rate credit card debt now.

Why are credit card interest rates still so high right now?

While the Fed's benchmark rate does influence the cost of borrowing across various financial products, credit cards follow a different trajectory. The current high-rate credit card landscape can be attributed to several factors, including:

Risk-based pricing : Credit card issuers use a risk-based pricing model, which means that rates are set based on each cardholder's perceived risk levels. Unlike secured loans, credit card debt is unsecured, making it inherently riskier for lenders, which is reflected in the interest rates

: Credit card issuers use a risk-based pricing model, which means that rates are set based on each cardholder's perceived risk levels. Unlike secured loans, credit card debt is unsecured, making it inherently riskier for lenders, which is Profit margins : Credit card companies rely heavily on interest income as a primary source of revenue. High interest rates allow them to maintain healthy profit margins, even when some cardholders default on their payments

: Credit card companies rely heavily on interest income as a primary source of revenue. High interest rates allow them to maintain healthy profit margins, even when some cardholders Delayed response to Fed rate changes : While the Federal Reserve's benchmark rate does influence credit card rates, the relationship is not direct. Card issuers typically have a lag time in adjusting their rates, and they may choose to maintain higher rates to protect their profitability.

: While the Federal Reserve's benchmark rate does influence credit card rates, the relationship is not direct. Card issuers typically have a lag time in adjusting their rates, and they may choose to maintain higher rates to protect their profitability. Variable rate structure : Most credit cards have variable interest rates tied to the prime rate, which is influenced by the Fed's benchmark rate. However, card issuers often add a significant margin on top of the prime rate, resulting in consistently high rates

: Most credit cards have variable interest rates tied to the prime rate, which is influenced by the Fed's benchmark rate. However, card issuers often add a significant margin on top of the prime rate, resulting in Market competition : Competition in the credit card market can also lead to higher interest rates. As issuers compete for new customers with attractive rewards programs and sign-up bonuses, they may offset these costs by maintaining higher interest rates on carried balances.

: Competition in the credit card market can also lead to higher interest rates. As issuers compete for new customers with attractive rewards programs and sign-up bonuses, they may offset these costs by maintaining higher interest rates on carried balances. Regulatory environment : While regulations have provided some protections for consumers, they have also led to changes in how card issuers structure their products and price their risk, potentially contributing to higher baseline interest rates

: While regulations have provided some protections for consumers, they have also led to changes in how card issuers structure their products and price their risk, potentially contributing to Economic uncertainty: In times of economic volatility, credit card companies may be hesitant to lower their rates, preferring to maintain a buffer against potential increases in defaults or changes in the financial landscape.

These factors combine to create an environment where credit card interest rates remain elevated, even as other forms of borrowing become less expensive. For cardholders, this means that carrying a balance on a credit card can quickly become a costly proposition, with interest charges accumulating rapidly and making it difficult to pay down the principal balance.

Enroll in a credit card debt relief program today.

What to do about your high credit card interest rates

If you're struggling to pay off what you owe due to high credit card interest rates, there are several strategies you can employ to alleviate the burden:

The bottom line

While credit card interest rates remain high for a variety of reasons, including the inherent risk of unsecured debt and a climate of economic uncertainty, there are steps you can take to mitigate the impact. Whether through negotiation, consolidation or exploring your debt relief options, taking proactive steps to lower your card rates and pay off what you owe can help you regain control of your financial situation and reduce the long-term cost of carrying credit card debt.