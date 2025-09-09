We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Many card issuers offer help to borrowers who are facing major hardships, but are payment waivers an option? PhanuwatNandee/Getty Images

Losing a steady paycheck can hit hard, especially when the bills keep coming. And, in today's economic landscape, those bills aren't just continuing. They're also growing, especially for those who have racked up credit card debt. According to the latest Federal Reserve data, the total amount of credit card debt nationwide topped $1.2 trillion earlier this year — and the average card comes with an interest rate of over 21%. As a result, the interest charges can rack up quickly, and so can the late fees and other charges.

And, for someone who's suddenly out of work, the rapidly compounding interest could cause even the minimum payments to feel impossible. Given the precarious position that can put you in, some borrowers may wonder if their credit card companies will step in to pause payments or provide relief after the income suddenly stops. So, will card issuers waive your payments if you lose your job unexpectedly, or will you need to find another route to take? That's what we'll explore below.

Find out how to start the credit card debt relief process today.

Will credit card issuers waive your payments after an unexpected job loss?

In general, no, credit card issuers will not simply "waive" your credit card payments, not entirely, anyway — even if you lose your job unexpectedly. What they may do is offer temporary assistance programs, often labeled as hardship programs, payment deferrals or forbearance options. These hardship programs can help reduce your minimum payments, lower your interest rate or temporarily pause payments for a set period, typically three to six months.

However, these programs are not automatic. You have to request and qualify to take advantage of them, and enrollment is discretionary, meaning that issuers evaluate each request individually. That means factors like your account history and outstanding balance can all affect your eligibility.

It's also important to understand that even if a credit card company agrees to pause your payments, interest may still accrue, meaning your balance could grow despite making no payments. Enrolling in a hardship program can also impact your credit score if the arrangement is reported to credit bureaus, though some lenders report it as "current" status while the plan is active.

You should also understand the fine print before trying to take advantage of what these options can offer. Some programs require documentation of your job loss, such as a termination letter or proof of unemployment benefits. Others may expect you to commit to a repayment plan once the pause period ends. So, don't be surprised if they ask for detailed information about your budget and expenses or expect you to agree to strict parameters during the process.

Learn more about the options you have for dealing with your high-rate debt.

What other options do you have for dealing with debt?

If your credit card issuer can't or won't offer meaningful relief, there are several other strategies to manage payments. Here are the other options to consider:

The bottom line

Credit card issuers typically don't simply waive payments after an unexpected job loss, but many offer options to make debt more manageable during a tough stretch. Hardship programs, forbearance arrangements and other temporary solutions exist, but they often come with strings attached, including continued interest accrual and potential credit implications.

If your issuer can't provide relief, consider your other debt relief options to narrow down the viable alternatives. Whatever route you take, though, just be sure to act quickly. The longer you wait, the higher the risk of late fees, interest buildup and negative marks on your credit report, which can make it harder to get your finances back on track.