If you've fallen behind on a $5,000 debt and a collection agency is hounding you for payments, you might be worried about what happens next. Owing a few thousand dollars to a debt collector can put you in a stressful situation, especially considering that debt collectors are known for their aggressive collection tactics. The tools they can use to try and collect what's owed range from extra fees and interest charges to threats of lawsuits or other court-related actions, and the tactics tend to escalate over time if the debt remains unpaid.

For example, you may already be dodging debt collector calls and feeling overwhelmed every time you check your bank account, so the last thing you want is a lawsuit on top of your financial troubles. If that happens, the ramifications aren't limited to just financial, either. You also have to account for the time that's required to deal with court proceedings and the possibility of wage garnishment or other legal consequences that may come if a judgment is issued against you. But does a $5,000 debt really warrant a lawsuit?

Will a collection agency sue over a $5,000 debt?

While $5,000 is a significant amount, it's not always a guaranteed lawsuit. A collection agency can sue over just about any amount, but whether or not they will decide to sue over a debt this size varies from one collection account to the next. That said, a $5,000 debt falls into a sweet spot for many collection agencies — it's large enough to be worth pursuing through legal channels but not so small that the legal costs would outweigh the potential recovery. To determine whether it's worth deciding to sue over a debt, collection agencies typically perform a cost-benefit analysis. During this process, they consider:

The age of the debt : If your debt is approaching the statute of limitations

: If your debt is Your ability to pay : If you have steady employment, own property or have other assets, you become a more attractive target for a lawsuit because the collection agency has a better chance of actually recovering the money if they win.

: If you have steady employment, own property or have other assets, you become a more attractive target for a lawsuit because the collection agency has a better chance of actually recovering the money if they win. Your state's garnishment laws : Some states make it relatively easy for creditors to garnish wages or bank accounts after winning a judgment, while others have more protections for consumers. In states where collection is easier, lawsuits are more common.

: Some states make it relatively easy for creditors to garnish wages or bank accounts after winning a judgment, while others have more protections for consumers. In states where collection is easier, lawsuits are more common. The collection agency's business model: Some collection agencies buy debts for pennies on the dollar and use aggressive tactics, including lawsuits, as part of their standard operating procedure. Others focus more on negotiating payments

How to get rid of your collection debt before a lawsuit is filed

If you're worried about being sued over a $5,000 debt, taking proactive steps to address the situation can help you avoid court altogether. Here are some approaches to consider:

Try to negotiate a settlement

Collection agencies typically purchase debts for much less than their face value, which gives you room to negotiate. Many collection agencies are willing to negotiate because they know that getting something is better than getting nothing. Be honest about your financial situation, but start your offer low to leave room for negotiation. For example, you may consider offering a lump-sum settlement that's 30% to 50% lower than what you owe. Just be sure to get any settlement agreement in writing before sending payment and make sure it states that the payment resolves the debt in full.

Try to set up a payment plan

If you can't afford to pay a lump sum settlement to the debt collector, you can propose a reasonable monthly payment plan instead. When proposing a payment plan, be realistic about what you can afford. Committing to payments you can't make will only delay potential legal action, not prevent it. Again, though, you should be sure to get the agreement in writing, including a statement that they won't sue as long as you stick to the payment schedule, before making any payments.

Enroll in a debt forgiveness program

Most debt relief companies offer debt forgiveness programs where they negotiate with creditors on your behalf, often achieving significant reductions in what you owe in return for a lump-sum payment on the account. This can help you save significantly on your debt while avoiding a lawsuit.

File for bankruptcy

If your debts are overwhelming and you have no realistic path to paying them but are worried about being sued, bankruptcy might be an appropriate solution. Chapter 7 bankruptcy can eliminate most unsecured debts, while Chapter 13 creates a structured repayment plan. Bankruptcy has serious long-term consequences for your finances, though, so be sure to do your homework to determine whether this is the right choice for your situation.

The bottom line

A $5,000 debt is big enough that a collection agency might consider suing, but it's not guaranteed. The decision depends on several factors, including your payment history, assets and the collection agency's tactics. What is guaranteed, though, is that ignoring the debt won't make it disappear. The best way to avoid a lawsuit is to take action early — whether that means negotiating a settlement, setting up a payment plan or exploring other debt relief options. With the right approach, you can resolve your debt before any legal action comes to fruition.