Mattel faults print error for porn site listed on "Wicked" doll packaging

Mattel's packaging for its "Wicked" movie doll lives up to its name, but not in a good way. 

The toy manufacturer is apologizing after mistakenly including a web address for a pornographic site on the boxes holding the company's newly launched "Wicked" dolls, rather than the official website of the movie adaptation of the Tony award-winning musical.

According to social media users, the information on the doll's packaging leads to a website that requires people to be 18 years or older to enter. The company intended to direct people to a similarly worded URL promoting the two-part film starring singer Ariana Grande and actress Cynthia Erivo.

The "Wicked" doll is made for children 4 years and older.

Mattel, the maker of Barbie and Hot Wheels, did not immediately respond to a request from CBS News for comment.

However, the toy company told multiple news organizations that it was aware of a "misprint" on the box for the dolls, which were mostly sold in the United States. Based on the Broadway musical, "Wicked" tells a story leading up to "The Wizard of Oz." Part one of "Wicked" debuts in U.S. theaters on November 22. Its sequel is expected to be released a year later.

People who already bought one of the dolls are being urged to throw out the packaging or cover up the link, Mattel stated. 

