After an aggressive rate hike campaign in which Americans saw the federal funds rate rise from near zero to over 5%, the Federal Reserve is positioned this week to issue its second rate cut of the year. Following a 50 basis point cut in September, the federal funds rate dropped to a range between 4.75% to 5%. And after the Fed concludes its November meeting, that rate is widely expected to fall to a range between 4.50% to 4.75%. While a 25 basis point reduction will have a minimal effect on borrowers, it could cause many savers to reconsider their options, if they haven't already.

In this climate, many savers may be pondering the benefits of opening a certificate of deposit (CD) account, specifically. Rates on these accounts surged in recent years alongside the federal funds rate, giving savers a safe and effective way to earn a significant return on their money. But now, with the second rate cut in three months set to be issued (and another likely for when the Fed meets again in December), some may be wondering if a CD is still worth opening. Below, we'll break down three reasons why you should consider opening one now, even as the Fed continues to cut rates.

Why you should open a CD even as the Fed continues to cut rates

Not sure if it's worth opening a CD in the face of looming rate cuts? Here are three reasons why it may still be worth doing right now:

Rates are still elevated (if slightly lower than what they were)

Sure, rates are falling. But they haven't dropped so dramatically to render CD accounts useless. Remember, CD interest rates follow what the Fed does but they don't mirror it directly. As such, you can still find a CD with a rate close to 5% right now. And additional cuts in the form of 25 basis points will have a small but gradual influence on the savings rate climate, meaning that it will take time for CD rates to significantly decline. Now is not yet that time.

Your money could use the extra layer of protection

With interest rate cuts being issued, unemployment data uneven, inflation falling and geopolitical tensions and concerns over the U.S. presidential election prominent, there are a variety of factors contributing to economic volatility right now. In circumstances like these, then, it's beneficial to add an extra layer of protection for your money.

And a CD, with its fixed interest rate, can offer just that. Not only will you not need to worry about adverse market conditions affecting your CD account, you'll also be able to budget with accuracy by knowing exactly how much interest you'll earn upon account maturity.

Your window of opportunity is (slowly) closing

This may seem obvious but is worth reiterating. The window of opportunity to earn today's elevated rate is closing. It's important to remember that CD rates were under 1% just a few years ago. And while no one is predicting that rates will fall that low anytime soon, as noted above, they are on a downward path.

It doesn't make sense, then, to wait for rates to fall further, particularly if you have a sum of money that you can comfortably afford to deposit into a CD right now. Just remember to only deposit an amount that you can leave in the account until maturity or you'll risk having to pay a costly early withdrawal penalty to regain access.

The bottom line

CD account rates are on the decline, but not so dramatically or so rapidly that savers can't still earn a major return on their money right now. But with another rate cut likely in just days and additional ones possible for December and into 2025, savers should act promptly before this window of opportunity fully closes. It took years, after all, for these CD rates to rise as high as they currently are. It makes sense, then, to open one while you still can.