Watch CBS News
MoneyWatch

October jobs take a hit from hurricanes, strike

By Megan Cerullo

Edited By Anne Marie Lee

/ CBS News

Economy grows 2.8% in latest GDP report
The economy grew 2.8% last quarter. Here's how that impacts you 02:14

U.S. payrolls rose by 12,000 in October, well below economists' estimate of 100,000, marking one of the slowest months for hiring in years. 

Unemployment held steady at 4.1%. The lackluster report reflects a dent in hiring attributed to Hurricanes Milton and Helene, and a Boeing machinists strike, which temporarily prevented some people from working in Florida and North Carolina. 

It's the last jobs report to be released before Election Day Tuesday. Economists say this month's report is less informative than usual jobs reports due to noise caused by the storms and strike.

"These jobs will likely rebound quickly and add to job growth numbers in coming months," Economic Policy Institute chief economist Josh Bivens wrote in a research note. 

Megan Cerullo

Megan Cerullo is a New York-based reporter for CBS MoneyWatch covering small business, workplace, health care, consumer spending and personal finance topics. She regularly appears on CBS News 24/7 to discuss her reporting.

© 2024 CBS Interactive Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.