We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Depositing $10,000 into a select, long-term CD this June could be the right move for many savers. Getty Images

In recent years, the decision to open a certificate of deposit (CD) account was relatively clear. Savers would deposit a specific amount of money into the account and, thanks to the elevated interest rate climate at the time, they'd earn a substantial amount of interest. At one point, some banks were offering CD interest rates as high as 6% or 7%, making it one of the simplest and safest ways to grow your money. So, depositing $5,000, $10,000, or even more into one of these accounts was an easy decision.

But what about now, in the unique economic atmosphere of June 2025? The interest rate cut campaign initiated by the Federal Reserve in 2024, which led to reduced rates on CDs, has been paused for the first half of 2025. And inflation, which has been so problematic for millions of Americans, is now close to the central bank's target 2% goal. But with stock market uncertainty and general economic unpredictability relatively high now, many savers may be wondering about the benefits of opening a $10,000 CD this June, especially if they do so with a long-term account (which have terms lasting longer than one year). Below, we'll explain why this could be a wise decision.

Start by seeing how much more interest you could be earning with a top CD here now.

Why you should open a $10,000 long-term CD this June

Here are three compelling reasons why you may want to open a $10,000 long-term CD this month:

Rate cuts could be issued in July

What are the chances of a rate cut when the Federal Reserve meets again on June 17 and June 18? Just 4.7%, according to the CME Group's FedWatch tool. But that surges to around 25% when the bank meets again in July and around 70% in September. In other words, while a rate cut may not be issued in June, it appears imminent for later this summer. And that will reduce what you can secure with a CD, as many lenders are still offering rates in the 4% range.

It's also important to remember that a formal rate cut isn't necessary for lenders to cut their offers to savers, as they may do so preemptively if formal rate reductions appear imminent. So, don't wait for that to become a reality. Instead, start shopping for rates and lenders online now (online banks tend to offer more competitive rates).

Start shopping for long-term CDs online today.

You'll protect your money against market volatility

Stock market performance has been strong this year … and soft … and moderate. Market volatility may be a big reason why your retirement savings and investments have declined in the opening months of 2025. And there's no promise that this volatility will lessen in the months to come. But with a long-term CD you'll protect your money against this instability.

That's because CD interest rates are fixed, meaning you'll earn the same rate that you opened the account with even if rates change during the CD term. This will allow steady interest to accumulate, keep your principal intact and allow you to budget precisely by knowing exactly how much interest you'll have earned upon account maturity, regardless of any market changes.

You'll earn hundreds (or thousands) of dollars in interest

Depending on the long-term CD you choose, you can earn hundreds, if not thousands of dollars, in interest on your money. An 18-month CD at a rate of 4.16% would result in around $630 earned while a 2-year CD at a rate of would earn around $848. A 5-year CD (with a rate of 4.20%), meanwhile, would leave you with around $2,280 in interest.

These returns are substantial considering the minimal amount of effort and maintenance required on behalf of the saver. Just be sure that you can keep the money untouched for the full CD term in order to avoid paying an early withdrawal penalty. Additionally, there will be tax implications for any interest earned, so that should be accounted for before getting started, as well.

The bottom line

The argument for opening a $10,000 long-term CD this June is a strong one. With looming rate cuts likely to reduce what you could owe if you delay opening an account, the inherent ability to protect against continuous market instability and the prospect of earning hundreds or even thousands of dollars in interest, many savers would benefit from taking action now. By doing so, they can earn a substantial return on their money and have some peace of mind knowing that this $10,000 will be safeguarded against any market fluctuations to come in the months and years ahead.