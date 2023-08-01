We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Arguably the best time to get pet insurance is right after your brought your new pet home. Dean Hindmarch/Getty Images

If you're in the process of buying or adopting a new pet — or recently brought home a new furry friend — then you likely already have a checklist to complete. Food, toys and a new bed are close to the top, of course. But there are other, more expensive things to account for, too. This includes wellness visits at your local veterinarian and vaccinations. These other items come with a cost, however. And that cost has only risen in recent months and years.

Fortunately, pet insurance can help.

In return for a modest fee to a provider, owners can secure coverage for a wide array of medical needs and treatments. This can protect both the bank account of the owner and the dog or cat being covered. But there are other, equally important reasons owners should secure a pet insurance plan after getting a new pet.

Start by getting a free pet insurance quote here now to see how much it would cost.

Why you should get pet insurance after getting a new pet

Here are three reasons why owners should strongly consider pet insurance after getting a new pet.

It'll be less expensive

Owners will never pay less for a policy than they will when their pet is young and healthy. Simply put: Young and healthy pets are inherently less risky to insure. That security will be reflected in lower premiums for the owner. This is true for puppies and kittens, but is still applicable for those who have recently taken home older pets.

If you act now, you'll lock in a lower rate than you would have if you waited for a distant point in the future. The longer you wait, the more you'll pay, so get started on week one and start benefiting from reimbursement as soon as possible.

Get a pet insurance quote in 30 seconds here now to learn more.

You'll have more coverage options

Pet insurance providers won't cover any pre-existing medical conditions that applicants may have. Instead, they'll provide coverage for those issues after they have healed — or they'll tweak the coverage they provide to exclude them entirely. But if you act promptly, before these issues arise, you'll be covered and ready to go.

To truly get the most value out of a pet insurance plan, you'll want to maximize your pet's coverage options. If you wait and pre-existing conditions arise (and they certainly will for select cat and dog breeds), then a policy simply won't be as advantageous as it would have been if you applied after bringing your new pet home for the first time.

It takes time to put in place

Pet insurance isn't difficult to operate and it's not hard to get approved for. But it will take some time to get straightened out and usable. So, owners who anticipate needing it shouldn't wait until their pet gets sick to apply. Pet insurance providers all have their own version of a mandatory waiting period before coverage kicks in. This is the time between your application approval and when you can actually start submitting claims to get reimbursed. Pet insurance companies won't honor the latter until this period has been completed.

It makes sense, then, to apply for a policy early on when the waiting period won't be arduous to complete. After it's done, you'll be best positioned to start using the insurance and submitting claims.

Check pet insurance prices here now to learn more.

The bottom line

Pet insurance can be valuable for cats and dogs of all ages and breeds. But owners will arguably never secure a better combination of cost and coverage than they will after coming home with their new pet. By applying when their pet is still young and healthy, they'll vastly improve their chances of getting comprehensive coverage for a reasonable price — and more easily complete the mandatory waiting period than they would have if they had held off until an emergency arose.