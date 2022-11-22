We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Life insurance is considered valuable for a wide variety of people. Whether you've recently got married, just bought a home, or are the parent of young children, the benefits of having a life insurance policy are numerous and significant.

While life insurance is considered advantageous for many (and often a fundamental part of sound financial planning), senior citizens are often overlooked as a segment of the population that could benefit from having a policy.

This can be due to price (seniors are usually saddled with higher premiums) or necessity (seniors typically have fewer financial dependents than those in other age groups).

Still, there are benefits to having a life insurance policy that some seniors may find helpful.

3 reasons seniors should consider life insurance

While everyone's personal financial situation is different, there are some times when it may make sense to buck the conventional wisdom. Here are three reasons why seniors should consider life insurance.

It can cover end-of-life expenses

Life insurance is often thought of as coming in large amounts (you can get potentially get a policy worth millions). But that may not be needed for a senior citizen - and it would be cost-prohibitive to secure anyway.

A cost-effective policy, however, in an amount that could potentially cover end-of-life expenses like a wake, cemetery plot, funeral costs and more could be valuable. Considering the pay-out amount would be minimal (think under $30,000, approximately) the premium to get such a policy could be reasonable, too.

It can leave money for loved ones

As mentioned above, seniors may not qualify for large sums of money, particularly those with advanced ages. Still, a small policy with properly designated beneficiaries is better than nothing at all.

This is particularly true for seniors who want to leave something for their family and friends after they have died. If they don't have a home or a savings account to transfer to someone a life insurance policy (albeit in a smaller amount) could suffice.

It may not be a lot but it's still something. And that may be all you need.

It can help pay off your debt

If you're a senior with a mortgage or other outstanding debt then you already know how difficult it can be to make ends meet. You don't want to pass those financial burdens on to your beneficiaries. With a life insurance policy in place, however, you may not have to.

Life insurance policies come in all shapes and sizes. It's worth investigating to see if you can find a type that can cover your debt in the event of your death. This could be particularly helpful for seniors who want to leave real estate to their heirs - but still owe a significant amount to their lender. A life insurance policy could potentially bridge that gap.

The bottom line

Conventional wisdom dictates that seniors don't need life insurance. However, everyone's financial situation and long-term goals are different. It's possible that a life insurance policy could help. Speak to a life insurance expert now or consult a financial adviser to determine your next steps.