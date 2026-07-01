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With multiple timely benefits, a CD account could be especially worth opening for savers this July. spawns/Getty Images

Whether you're a borrower, a saver or both, in today's economy it's more important than usual to time your financial decisions correctly. Mortgage interest rates, for example, were hovering under 6% earlier this year before surging in the spring. If you had acted in April, for example, you would have been able to lock in a rate that's largely unavailable this July. Similarly, if you had moved to open a certificate of deposit (CD) account at the start of the decade, the returns you would have received would have barely been noticeable thanks to the ultra-low interest rate environment savers were operating in during much of 2020 and 2021

Opening a CD in recent years, however, after inflation surged and interest rates rose with it, was largely a smart decision. And while rates have slightly declined since, there's a strong argument to be made for revisiting your CD account options now, in early July 2026. While this account type won't be the right one for some savers, many others may find it to be a profitable and secure option worth strong consideration this month. Below, we'll outline three reasons why a CD account is specifically worth opening this July.

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Why a CD account is worth opening this July

Unsure if a CD account makes sense for you this month? Here are three timely advantages to opening one right now:

Interest rates are high and could rise higher

This July, you can easily find a CD account with an interest rate over 4%, with some long-term options tied to rates as high as 4.15% or 4.20%. That's more than $4 earned for every $100 deposited. And while the current expectation is that the Federal Reserve will keep interest rates frozen when it meets again at the end of the month, the possibility of a rate hike there is substantial. That could result in higher CD rates.

But even without a formal hike, banks may still increase their offers to savers if they interpret current market conditions as trending toward higher rates for longer. Consider, then, shopping around online now to see how high of a rate you may be able to lock in for your money.

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You'll be able to earn hundreds and potentially thousands of dollars

As mentioned above, a 4% rate could equate to $4 earned on each $100 deposited into a CD account now. Depending on how much you deposit, then, you stand to earn hundreds and potentially thousands of dollars worth of interest. And it doesn't necessarily need to take years to build that return.

Do the math, then, to see how quickly you can turn a sizable profit. For example, there are multiple, easy ways to earn $300 with a CD account now without having to sacrifice access to all of your money.

The need for financial protection is elevated right now

Inflation surged in the latest report released from the Bureau of Labor Statistics to its highest level in more than three years. Wages are softening and failing to keep pace with inflation. Borrowing costs remain high, and household debt hit a record high in 2025.

Against this backdrop, the need for financial protection is elevated. A CD account can help. Thanks to the fixed interest rate it employs, savers can take comfort knowing that their earnings will be guaranteed and their principal won't be impacted throughout the account's full term. Accounts are also FDIC-insured up to $250,000, giving savers ample protection whether they're looking to deposit a few hundred dollars right now or tens of thousands instead.

The bottom line

A CD account has been a smart option for savers for much of the last three years, but it's arguably especially important to open right now. With rates here high and potentially positioned to rise higher, the corresponding ability to earn hundreds and potentially thousands of dollars on your savings and the elevated need for financial protection in today's uneven economic terrain, a CD makes a lot of sense for savers this July. And with online marketplaces listing accounts, rates, terms and other details all in one place, it's easier than ever to get started with a CD right now.