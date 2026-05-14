This May could be a smart time to shift your $10,000 into a CD account. spawns/Getty Images

Towards the end of 2024, when the Federal Reserve reduced interest rates three times in the final four months of the year, many savers understandably probably assumed that the existing era of big returns on select savings accounts was rapidly approaching. And, in the final months of 2025, when the Fed cut rates another three times, this viewpoint became further solidified. But in the interest rate environment of 2026, savers are now finding themselves rethinking their understanding.

The central bank hasn't issued a single rate cut so far this year and, according to current projections, is unlikely to do so for months more. With market uncertainty high now, thanks to overseas conflicts and a consistently surging inflation rate, savers may once again be searching for safe and profitable homes for their money. And, if they have $10,000 or so sitting in a traditional savings account, may find themselves contemplating a shift into a certificate of deposit (CD) account instead right now.

But is that the right move to make currently? It actually may be. Below, we'll detail three timely reasons why a $10,000 CD account could be worth opening this May.

Start by seeing how much interest you could be earning with a CD account here.

Why a $10,000 CD account is worth opening this May

While a CD account has largely been a smart pick for savers for much of the last few years, this month marks a particularly opportune time to get started, especially for those with $10,000 to deposit. Here's why:

The interest rate climate is static

In those final months of 2024 or 2025, savers were scrambling to lock in a competitive CD interest rate before the next cut. But that's not the environment of May 2026. The interest rate climate is high and static right now with another Federal Reserve meeting not even scheduled again until June. This month, savers can confidently take the time to shop around to find the highest rate possible without feeling the urgency to lock one in immediately. Use this May to compare the earnings you'd secure with a $10,000 deposit both with your local banks and online ones. Right now, it's relatively easy to find a rate of around 4% with an online bank. But you won't be able to clearly evaluate your options until you actually start shopping around.

Shop for a high-rate CD account online today.

You can still earn hundreds of dollars in interest (or more)

While not as lucrative as it was in recent years, a $10,000 CD opened now can still generate hundreds and potentially more than a thousand dollars in interest. A 6-month CD at the readily available rate of 4.10% will result in a little over $200 earned before the end of the year. Long-term CDs, meanwhile, can earn you even more. A 3-year CD at 4.13%, for example, will result in close to $1,300 in earnings. And thanks to the fixed rate CDs employ, this interest is guaranteed and locked in as long you keep the funds frozen through the maturity date.

You'll protect a portion of your funds from elevated market uncertainty

Stock market performance has been strong lately but much of the underlying conditions that economists look toward – unemployment, inflation, interest rates – all remain uncertain right now. And with overseas conflicts and geopolitical tensions heightened now, this uncertainty doesn't appear ready to subside any time soon. Against this backdrop, it makes sense to protect your $10,000 or more with a CD. Not only will you earn a competitive return but your principal will be secured in a way it won't with investing. And with terms here as short as three months, there are plenty of ways to protect your money without having to sacrifice extended access.

The bottom line

A $10,000 CD account this May could make sense for savers for a multitude of reasons. With high rates frozen right now, they'll have more time than usual to diligently shop around for accounts. And, if they lock in one of today's competitive rates, they'll still earn hundreds of dollars in interest and potentially more. This will take place while protecting your funds from the whims of the market, too. Consider shopping around now, then, as online marketplaces make it simple to compare rates, terms and lenders all in one easy-to-understand location.