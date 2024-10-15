Whooping cough and walking pneumonia cases are up. Here's what to know and how to help keep your family safe.

Health officials are warning about the rise of multiple infections this season — especially among school-aged children — including whooping cough and walking pneumonia.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, there have been about four times as many cases of whooping cough this year compared to last year.

On "CBS Mornings Plus" Tuesday, CBS News chief medical correspondent Dr. Jon LaPook explained that whooping cough is especially dangerous because of the small airways of infants and young kids.

"The reason why it's called whooping cough — it's a cough, cough, cough, cough, and then they gasp for air, that's the whoop," he said. "As an adult, when you get it, you may be sick, but probably going to be OK in terms of moving air in and out of your body. With infants, airways are so small that they can really have trouble breathing at all."

How to stay protected from whooping cough

The good news is there's an effective vaccine for whooping cough, also known as pertussis. It's part of a combined vaccine called Tdap, which protects against tetanus, diphtheria and pertussis.

But babies can't get it until they're 2 months old, leaving the youngest infants vulnerable.

"So until then, you're really relying on the adults being immunized," LaPook said.

The vaccine's protection wears off over time, making it important to stay current on your shots — and only about 44% of adults 18 and older are actually up-to-date with the vaccine.

"You're supposed to get another pertussis shot every 10 years," LaPook said.

At any age, LaPook says to be aware of any trouble breathing — something parents should look out for in their little ones.

"If there's any struggle breathing, getting air in, you should definitely contact a health professional," he said.

What to know about walking pneumonia

There's also an unusual increase in what's commonly referred to as walking pneumonia, a type of atypical pneumonia, in young kids in particular.

Medically known as mycoplasma pneumonia, this is a bacteria that causes respiratory tract infections, LaPook explained, adding there can be a range of no symptoms to mild and severe symptoms.

The nickname walking pneumonia comes from people generally having lighter sympotms.

"You're sick, but you're still able to go around. But it can be serious," LaPook said. "If you have airway inflammation and trouble breathing, then that can be a real problem."