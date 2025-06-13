Whoopi Goldberg puts global spotlight on women's sports, athletes with All Women's Sports Network

Whoopi Goldberg is making her mark on the sports world by putting a spotlight on women athletes.

The EGOT winner has had a longtime passion for sports, which she credits to her brother.

"He took me everywhere. When I got famous, I took him everywhere," Goldberg said. "I wanted to do all the things he did. He played softball. He played baseball. He played basketball … and I wanted to do it, and there was no place for us."

So Goldberg co-founded the All Women's Sports Network, the first-ever global sports network exclusively dedicated to female sports. The network features sports like table tennis, cricket, field hockey, basketball and soccer.

But it took time to create. Goldberg said she's been working on this network for 15 years.

"Everybody I took the idea to … they patted me on the head and said no one wants to watch women's sports – but they do, I do," she said.

It's not limited to sports in the U.S., an important factor for Goldberg while she helped to create the international platform.

"I wanted to make sure it was a global network because there is more in the world of sports than us," she said. "I wanted us to see what other people are doing."

Goldberg hopes to engage women in each corner of the world.

"There are parts of the world where women don't have a lot of rights, but they do have the right to play sports," she said. "So this is helpful I think to those countries as well as to those women because if we can get women engaged with the sports and people can see that they, too, can be helpful, we can put money into them."

While Goldberg doesn't have a favorite sport to watch, she told "CBS Mornings," "I really want to convince us to get into race car driving."

AWSN streams on Pluto TV, which is part of Paramount Global, CBS News' parent company.