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Medigap can cover some costs Medicare leaves behind, but getting a policy requires you to qualify first. A_Carina/Getty Images

Medicare provides essential health coverage for millions of retired Americans each year. What many soon-to-be retirees aren't aware of, though, is that while this federal health insurance program can be helpful for managing healthcare costs in retirement, it doesn't cover everything. That can be an unwelcome surprise for older Americans, who have spent decades paying into the system and expect comprehensive protection, but instead face deductibles, coinsurance and other out-of-pocket expenses, which can become increasingly difficult to absorb over time.

After all, Medicare premiums are subject to regular increases, and the costs associated with this coverage increased once again this year, including the standard Part B premium and deductible. That puts extra weight on retirees' budgets, leaving less room for error or surprise expenses. And Original Medicare doesn't have an annual out-of-pocket spending limit, either, so an unexpected illness, hospital stay or stretch of frequent medical care can leave beneficiaries with more to pay than they anticipated.

Those potential expenses are one reason some Medicare beneficiaries look for additional protection through Medicare supplemental insurance, or Medigap. These policies can cover certain costs that Original Medicare leaves behind, but getting a policy isn't simply a matter of deciding you want the extra coverage. There are specific eligibility and enrollment rules involved. So, who exactly qualifies for Medicare supplemental insurance? That's what we'll examine below.

Find out what your Medicare supplemental coverage options are now.

Who qualifies for Medicare supplemental insurance?

Medicare supplemental insurance, or Medigap, is designed to help cover certain out-of-pocket costs that Medicare doesn't pay. But whether you can buy a policy — and what protections you have when applying — can depend on several factors. Here's what to know about qualifying:

You generally need Original Medicare

Medicare supplemental insurance is designed specifically to work alongside Original Medicare. That means you need to be enrolled in both Medicare Part A, which covers hospital care, and Medicare Part B, which covers doctor visits and other outpatient services, before you can purchase a Medigap policy.

Compare your Medigap coverage options and find the right policy today.

You can't pair Medigap with Medicare Advantage

If you have a Medicare Advantage plan, you typically can't use a Medigap policy with it. That's because Medicare Advantage replaces Original Medicare as the way you receive your Part A and Part B benefits, while Medigap is specifically designed to supplement Original Medicare. So, if you're enrolled in Medicare Advantage and want Medigap instead, you'll generally need to switch back to Original Medicare before the supplemental policy can take effect.

The Medigap enrollment window matters

Age can also affect your ability to qualify. Federal law provides a six-month Medigap Open Enrollment Period beginning the first month you're 65 or older and enrolled in Part B. During that window, insurers generally can't deny you a policy they sell because of your health or charge you more because you have pre-existing health conditions.

You may still be able to purchase Medigap after that six-month period ends, but the rules can change significantly. Unless you qualify for a guaranteed-issue right or have additional protections under state law, insurers may be able to use medical underwriting. Depending on your health and where you live, that could result in a higher premium or make it more difficult to obtain coverage.

The rules can differ if you're under 65

You may also be eligible for Medicare before age 65 due to a disability or end-stage renal disease (ESRD). However, the rules can be more complicated. Federal law doesn't generally require insurers to sell Medigap policies to beneficiaries under 65, although some states have additional protections that give younger Medicare beneficiaries access to these plans. That makes your location important if you're under 65 and considering supplemental coverage.

When is Medicare supplemental insurance worth considering?

Qualifying for Medigap and needing it are two different things. So, before purchasing a policy, it can help to consider how much financial risk you're comfortable taking on with Original Medicare alone.

For example, Medigap may be worth considering if you expect to use health care services frequently, have limited room in your budget for unexpected medical bills or simply want additional protection against potentially large cost-sharing expenses. Certain policies can also provide limited coverage for emergency medical care during foreign travel, which Original Medicare generally doesn't cover.

But Medigap isn't comprehensive health coverage on its own. Policies generally don't cover routine dental or vision care, hearing aids, private-duty nursing or long-term care. New Medigap policies also don't include prescription drug coverage, so beneficiaries who need it generally need a separate Medicare Part D plan.

You'll also pay an additional monthly premium for Medigap coverage, and prices vary based on the policy, insurer, location and other factors. So, when comparing your options, look beyond the monthly premium and consider what each standardized plan covers, your expected medical needs and how much you'd otherwise risk paying out of pocket.

The bottom line

Medicare supplemental insurance can be a valuable way to manage some of the costs that Original Medicare doesn't fully cover, but eligibility isn't as simple as reaching Medicare age. Your current Medicare coverage, age, state and enrollment timing can all affect whether you qualify for a policy and what you'll pay for it. And because your six-month Medigap Open Enrollment Period generally offers the strongest federal protections, it can pay to compare your options before that window closes rather than assuming you'll have the same choices later.