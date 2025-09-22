We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Average Medigap premiums can vary widely depending on factors like the plan type, as well as your location, age and health. Nora Carol Photography/Getty Images

Each year, millions of retired Americans rely on Medicare supplemental insurance — also known as Medigap — to bridge the coverage gaps left by their traditional Medicare coverage.

After all, the costs for Original Medicare copays, coinsurance and deductibles can add up quickly, especially for those who require frequent medical services. Original Medicare also excludes coverage for certain types of care and most prescription drugs, adding to the financial burden retirees face. However, traditional Medicare beneficiaries who also have Medigap coverage are less likely to report cost-related problems than Medicare beneficiaries without supplemental insurance, according to research from KFF.

Given the financial benefits they can offer, Medicare supplemental plans have become an important way for older adults to manage their healthcare costs. But this type of coverage also comes with out-of-pocket costs and the premiums for Medigap can vary widely depending on where you live, what plan you pick and your personal profile. In some places and for certain plans, the monthly premiums are modest and will easily fit into most retirees' budgets. In others — especially for high-benefit plans or in high-cost areas — the costs can be fairly steep. These wide variances make it hard to pin down a single average cost that applies to everyone.

That said, we can still look at the data and come away with useful estimates. So, if you're wondering what a Medigap or Medicare Supplement plan actually costs in 2025, below, we'll break down what to know.

What is the average cost of a Medicare supplemental plan in 2025?

Medicare supplemental plans help cover the costs that Original Medicare leaves behind, but the price of this extra protection can vary significantly. For example, the monthly premiums range from as little as $32 per month for certain high-deductible options to about $550 per month for the most comprehensive coverage, according to 2025 data from Humana. On average, though, beneficiaries will pay between $90 and $300 per month for mid-level plans like Medicare Part G or Part N.

Below, we'll take a closer look at the typical cost ranges for popular Medigap plans in 2025. Note, though, that these estimates are based on sample quotes for a 65-year-old, non-smoking woman living in Greenwood, South Carolina. Your actual costs will vary depending on factors like your age, gender, tobacco use, state of residence and how insurers in your area set premiums:

Medicare Part A: $83 to $430 per month

$83 to $430 per month Medicare Part B: $94 to $394 per month

$94 to $394 per month Medicare Part C (if eligible): $105 to $475 per month

$105 to $475 per month Medicare Part D: $97 to $223 per month

$97 to $223 per month Medicare Part F (if eligible): $108 to $550 per month

$108 to $550 per month Medicare Part F high-deductible: $32 to $78 per month

$32 to $78 per month Medicare Part G: $96 to $507 per month

$96 to $507 per month Medicare Part G high-deductible: $32 to $66 per month

$32 to $66 per month Medicare Part K: $59 to $149 per month

$59 to $149 per month Medicare Part L: $105 to $274 per month

$105 to $274 per month Medicare Part M: $77 to $129 per month

$77 to $129 per month Medicare Part N: $74 to $447 per month

How to lower the cost of your Medigap coverage

If you're shopping for a Medicare supplemental policy, incorporating these strategies may help you keep premiums lower:

During the Consider lower-benefit plans or higher cost-sharing. Plans with more out-of-pocket costs tend to have lower monthly premiums. If you're relatively healthy or don't expect frequent medical costs, a plan with slightly less coverage might make financial sense to consider.

Plans with more out-of-pocket costs tend to have lower monthly premiums. If you're relatively healthy or don't expect frequent medical costs, a plan with slightly less coverage might make financial sense to consider. Go with a high-deductible version of a plan. If you rarely need care but want protection against major medical bills, a high-deductible version of a plan can reduce your monthly premium, sometimes substantially.

If you rarely need care but want protection against major medical bills, a high-deductible version of a plan can reduce your monthly premium, sometimes substantially. Compare plans in your ZIP code carefully. Premiums can differ significantly by insurer and location, even for the same plan letter. So, it's typically worth getting quotes from several insurers to compare your options.

Premiums can differ significantly by insurer and location, even for the same plan letter. So, it's typically worth getting quotes from several insurers to compare your options. Ask about discounts. Some insurers give price breaks for non-smokers, for paying annually instead of monthly, for being a member of certain organizations or for combining multiple policies.

Some insurers give price breaks for non-smokers, for paying annually instead of monthly, for being a member of certain organizations or for combining multiple policies. Reassess your plan regularly. Premiums can increase after you enroll, plan availability can change or you may find a better deal. Reviewing your options annually (especially during open enrollment periods) can save you money.

The bottom line

Medicare supplemental insurance premiums in 2025 typically range from about $32 to $550 per month, with most beneficiaries paying somewhere in the middle of that range depending on their plan choice, age, location and other factors. Given how much the costs can vary, the key to getting the best value often comes down to timing your enrollment correctly and comparison shopping while understanding the trade-offs between premium costs and out-of-pocket expenses. The financial protection these plans provide often justifies their cost, but only if you choose the right plan at the right time and from the right insurer.