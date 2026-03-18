Who is Josh D'Amaro, the new CEO of Disney?

Josh D'Amaro will become the new CEO of the Walt Disney Co. on Wednesday, succeeding longtime chief executive Bob Iger at the helm of the century-old media and entertainment company.

D'Amaro, 55, will officially start as CEO after Disney's annual shareholder meeting, scheduled for 1 p.m. ET today. He steps into the lead role after more than 25 years at the entertainment company, where he has held roles in finance, business strategy, marketing, creative development and operations.

When Disney announced his appointment as CEO in February, D'Amaro said he was excited to honor Disney's "remarkable legacy" while continuing to innovate and grow the company. Iger served as CEO from 2005 to 2020 and again from 2022 until March 2026.

Josh D'Amaro, speaking at a Disney event in Sao Paulo, Brazil, on November 09, 2024, when he was Chairman of Disney Experiences. Ricardo Moreira / Getty Images for Disney

D'Amaro will be in charge of a massive entertainment empire that recorded more than $90 billion in annual revenue in fiscal 2025, with businesses that include theme parks, cruises, movies and a streaming service.

As CEO, D'Amaro will need to leverage Disney's vast intellectual property portfolio to create new movies and theme park additions, while also driving streaming growth and continuing to build its sports business.

He takes over at a time when the entertainment giant is displaying strength at the box office, with hits like "Zootopia 2" and the latest "Avatar" film pulling in billions in revenue. Disney is also making big bets on its park business, with plans to invest across its park portfolio and debut a new theme park resort in Abu Dhabi.

While Disney is displaying strength in some areas, the company's stock has fallen 10% this year, a sign that investor enthusiasm has faded. The company is also struggling to attract foreign visitors to its theme parks.

Who is D'Amaro?

D'Amaro, a Medfield, Massachusetts native, graduated from Georgetown University in 1993 with a business administration degree and started at Disney in 1998.

In a letter sent to Disney employees on Wednesday, D'Amaro recounted visiting Disneyland as a child.

"More than 40 years ago, my family took me to Disneyland for the first time. One of the first attractions we rode was Peter Pan's Flight, inspired by the animated film so many families already knew and loved," D'Amaro wrote. "It was joy. It was family. And it was Disney."

He added, "I have thought about that moment many times because it captures something essential about this company. At its best, Disney creates stories, characters, and experiences that people connect with deeply and carry with them for a lifetime."

His most recent role involved overseeing Disney's theme parks and resort hotels as chairman of Disney Experiences. That put him in charge of a $60 billion plan announced in 2023 to expand Disney's domestic and international parks and cruise line capacity over 10 years. He also oversaw Disney's licensing business, which includes its partnership with Epic Games.

Josh D'Amaro speaking during the grand opening ceremony of Shanghai Disney Resort's Zootopia-themed land on December 19, 2023, in Shanghai, China. VCG/VCG via Getty Images

As chairman of Disney Experiences, D'Amaro also oversaw the buildout of immersive park experiences, including Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge and the Marvel-themed Avengers Campus.

Disney has referred to the Disney Experience segment led by D'Amaro as the "largest and fastest-growing business segment" of the company. In fiscal year 2025, it generated $36 billion in annual revenue, according to Disney.