Disney names parks chief Josh D'Amaro to succeed CEO Bob Iger

The Walt Disney Co. named parks chief Josh D'Amaro to succeed Bob Iger as CEO of the entertainment company.

D'Amaro, who currently oversees Disney's theme parks and dozens of its resort hotels, will take the helm of the company on March 18, 2026, the company said Tuesday.

The decision on Disney's next CEO comes nearly four years after Iger returned to the company following the departure of his previous successor, Bob Chapek, after a period marked by clashes, missteps and weaker financial performance.

D'Amaro, 54, has held multiple roles at Disney since joining the company in 1998, including in finance, business strategy, marketing, creative development and operations.

D'Amaro served as president of Walt Disney World Resort before stepping in as chairman of Disney Experiences in 2020, spearheading efforts at the company's theme parks, cruises and resorts division.