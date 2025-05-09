U.S. plans to receive and aid white South African refugees as soon as next week, document shows

The Trump administration is planning to soon receive the first group of white South African refugees it says deserve a safe haven in the U.S. because of alleged racial discrimination in post-Apartheid South Africa, government documents obtained by CBS News show.

The initial arrival of the South African refugees could happen as early as next week, according to the documents, which describe the effort as a "stated priority" for the Trump administration. Officials have planned a Monday press event at Dulles International Airport in Virginia to welcome the group, the documents show, although sources familiar with the effort told CBS News the timing of the plan could change.

In February, President Trump issued an executive order directing officials to use the U.S. refugee program to resettle Afrikaners, an ethnic group in South Africa made up of descendants of European colonists, mostly from the Netherlands.

The president claimed that Afrikaners faced "government-sponsored race-based discrimination," citing a law that U.S. conservatives, like South African-born Elon Musk, have said allow racially motivated seizures of land owned by white South Africans. South Africa's government has strongly denied any land confiscations or racially motivated discrimination.

The hastily arranged initiative to welcome Afrikaners stands in stark contrast to the Trump administration's move to ban most other refugees from entering the U.S.

One of Mr. Trump's first actions after returning to the White House was suspending the American refugee admissions program, stranding thousands of approved refugees who had been identified as vulnerable individuals fleeing violence and persecution in Africa, Asia and other parts of the world.

White South Africans supporting President Trump and South African and U.S. tech billionaire Elon Musk gather in front of the U.S. Embassy in Pretoria, on Feb. 15, 2025, for a demonstration. MARCO LONGARI/AFP via Getty Images

Federal courts have ruled against Mr. Trump's plan to shutter the refugee program, which Congress created in 1980 to offer refuge to those fleeing persecution because of their race, religion or political views. A federal judge recently ordered officials to resettle the approximately 12,000 refugees who were ready to travel to the U.S. when the refugee program was paused in January.

The processing of Afrikaner refugees has also been unusually fast. Before Mr. Trump's second term, the State Department said the refugee process, on average, took between 18 to 24 months to complete due to background checks, medical screenings and other interviews. The Afrikaners ready to travel in the U.S. have gone through that process in a matter of months or even weeks.

While the State Department's long-standing program to assist refugees during their first months in the U.S. has been halted due to Mr. Trump's actions, his administration has instructed resettlement officials to use Department of Health and Human Services funds to aid the Afrikaners.

The government documents show resettlement officials were told they can use funds administered by HHS' Office of Refugee Resettlement to help Afrikaners secure housing, household items and basic necessities during their first 90 days in America, including "groceries, weather-appropriate clothing, diapers, formula, hygiene products, and prepaid phones."

CBS News reached out to the Departments of State and Health and Human Services about the plans to resettle Afrikaners as refugees.

In a statement, the State Department said the American embassy in Pretoria, South Africa has been interviewing those who have applied for resettlement to the U.S. under Mr. Trump's directive to welcome Afrikaners and that it continues to receive inquiries.

"While we are unable to comment on individual cases, the Department of State is prioritizing consideration for U.S. refugee resettlement of Afrikaners in South Africa who are victims of unjust racial discrimination," the department added.