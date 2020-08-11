Suspect identified in shooting incident that interrupted Trump briefing

Metropolitan D.C. Police Department identified the suspect who was shot by Secret Service outside the White House late Monday afternoon as 51-year-old Myron Berryman. The incident interrupted President Trump's White House briefing as an Secret Service agent ushered the president away from the podium.

Berryman is in stable condition in the hospital after being shot in the torso by a uniformed Secret Service officer, a law enforcement source told CBS News senior producer Pat Milton. The suspect's motive remains unclear. The investigation into the incident is being conducted by the Metropolitan D.C. Police Department.

The suspect, according to the Secret Service, "crouched into a shooter's stance as if about to fire a weapon" near the White House. The Secret Service says the man approached a uniformed Secret Service officer at 17th Street and Pennsylvania Avenue in northwest D.C., before turning around, running towards the officer, withdrawing an object from his clothes and crouching in a shooter's stance. The Secret Service officer fired his weapon, striking the suspect in the torso.

When he returned to the podium, Mr. Trump said the shooting occurred outside the fencing and that he was taken to the Oval Office. "It might not have had anything to do with me, it might have been something else," he said.

The Secret Service is conducting an internal review after a Secret Service officer shot an individual who "crouched into a shooter's stance as if about to fire a weapon" near the White House.

The Secret Service says the White House complex was not breached, and no Secret Service protectees were ever in danger.

This is a developing story and will be updated.