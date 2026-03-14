White House proposes new underground visitor screening facility

The Trump administration has proposed the construction of an underground facility to screen visitors to the White House.

The National Capital Planning Commission is scheduled to consider plans for the approximately 33,000-square-foot visitor screening facility that would be built entirely on federal land in Sherman Park, which is located southeast of the White House. The NCPC is the commission that approves construction projects on federal land in the Washington, D.C., region.

The plans, listed on the agenda for the NCPC's April 2 meeting, were developed by the Executive Office of the President in conjunction with the U.S. Secret Service, the Interior Department, and the National Park Service. Construction could begin as early as this fall, and could be completed by July 2028.

The new facility would allow visitors to queue in multiple entry lanes for an initial ID check, before proceeding to a new lobby and another checkpoint. The proposed screening area would be built to accommodate large groups.

Visitors to the White House previously lined up in the nearby park before entering security checkpoints inside trailers and tents. Due to the construction of the White House's new East Wing ballroom, visitors currently gather at an alternate location in Lafayette Park.

Construction work continues on President Trump's White House East Wing ballroom, as seen from the Washington Monument, on March 8, 2026, in Washington, D.C. Aaron Schwartz / Getty Images

In its plans, the NCPC did not provide an estimated cost for the project, or where the funding would come from.

"For far too long, visitors to the White House have had a reduced experience where they were required to begin their tours by entering temporary, double wide trailers and tents outside, often in uncomfortable weather conditions," White House spokesman Davis Ingle told CBS News in a statement. "This President took it upon himself to modernize the experience for visitors touring the People's House from beginning to end. President Trump is committed to giving all visitors to the White House the best experience possible. The new Visitor Center will be state of the art in design and highlight the beautiful history of the White House and our Nation's Capital."

The NCPC says it is working to mitigate the facility's impact on historic sites. According to the plans, the existing statue of Union General William Tecumseh Sherman in the park would remain in place. There are, however, plans for landscape restoration to "enhance the park's character." At least six trees will be removed and replaced with "suitable native species and landscaping," according to the plans.

The plans also take into account "visitor use and aesthetic appeal" by maintaining public access to the park and avoiding structures that would detract from the surrounding buildings and monuments.

The move comes as the administration faces backlash and legal challenges over other major construction projects in Washington including construction of the White House ballroom, a two-year renovation of the Kennedy Center, and the possible construction of a triumphal arch.