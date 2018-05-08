White House press briefing today — live updates

White House press briefing Sarah Sanders is fielding questions from reporters Wednesday afternoon as the nation awaits the arrival of three U.S. citizens detained in North Korea. The three men are expected to arrive at Andrews Air Force Base at 2 a.m.

Earlier Wednesday, Mr. Trump said he will announce the location for a meeting with North Korea "within three days," ruling out the denuclearized zone between North and South Korea as a possible site. The press briefing is also the first since Mr. Trump announced the U.S. is withdrawing from the Iran nuclear agreement forged under the Obama administration in 2015.

But more domestic concerns are plaguing the White House, too, after Michael Avenatti, the lawyer for adult film actress Stormy Daniels, claims to have evidence of a series of payments made to a bank account in Trump lawyer Michael Cohen's name – including from a company linked to a Russian oligarch and two major corporations, AT&T and Novartis. CBS News has reviewed financial documents that appear to support Avenatti's account of the transactions.

Who: White House press secretary Sarah Sanders

When: Scheduled for 3:30 p.m. EDT

Where: White House briefing room

Possible topics:

North Korea — Mr. Trump will be welcoming the three U.S. citizens home from North Korea, after two of them have been detained for months, and the third since 2015, well before he was elected president. But questions about the Trump administration's strategy in negotiating with North Korea ahead of an expected meeting remain.

Withdrawing from the Iran deal — Mr. Trump was criticized by other international leaders for his decision to withdraw from the deal Tuesday. Other than reimposing sanctions that existed in 2015, it's unclear what the administration's path forward with Iran is.

Michael Cohen payments — The new claims from Stormy Daniels' lawyer that Cohen was paid by a company connected to a Russian oligarch have raised eyebrows, and will certainly raise questions from reporters Wednesday. Special counsel Robert Mueller is continuing to probe Russian election meddling and any ties to Trump associates.