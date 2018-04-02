Trump, first lady host annual White House Easter Egg Roll -- live stream

President Trump and first lady Melania Trump are hosting the annual Easter Egg Roll at the White House on Monday where they're expected to host hundreds of families for springtime-themed activities and readings of classic children's books on the South Lawn.

Mr. Trump spent part of his Easter Sunday tweeting that he would no longer support a deal on fixing the Obama-era Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program and threatened to pull out of the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA) if Mexico doesn't step up border security.

He later attended Easter Sunday services at a local church in Palm Beach, Florida, where he again blamed Mexico for doing not doing enough to stop the flow of people and drugs into the United States. He added that Democrats had a "great chance" on delivering a fix to DACA but that they "blew it."

The president typically will welcome the families to the White House beside the Easter Bunny before kicking off the first round of Easter egg roll races with an official whistle blow. Members of the Trump administration including White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders, adviser Kellyanne Conway and Education Secretary Betsy DeVos are slated to read stories to children at Monday's event.