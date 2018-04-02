Trump tweets "DACA is dead" after spending Easter slamming Mexico, Democrats

President Trump continued his tirade against Mexico and Democrats, declaring that the Obama-era Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program was "dead." His new comments on Monday followed his tweets on Easter Sunday where he lambasted Mexico for its inaction on stopping the flow of people and drugs into the United States.

"DACA is dead because the Democrats didn't care or act, and now everyone wants to get onto the DACA bandwagon... No longer works. Must build Wall and secure our borders with proper Border legislation. Democrats want No Borders, hence drugs and crime!" Mr. Trump tweeted on Monday morning.

His tweet follows his assertion on Sunday that "ridiculous liberal" Democrats were impeding Border Patrol agents' ability to "do their job." While entering a small church in Palm Beach, Florida on Sunday for Easter services, he told reporters that Democrats had a "great chance" on delivering a fix to DACA but that they "blew it."

On Monday, Mr. Trump tweeted that "Mexico has the absolute power not to let these large 'Caravans' of people enter their country." He said that the U.S. has "no effective border laws" and called on Congress to "immediately pass Border Legislation" again suggesting lawmakers invoke the "nuclear option" to abolish the filibuster.

Mexico has the absolute power not to let these large “Caravans” of people enter their country. They must stop them at their Northern Border, which they can do because their border laws work, not allow them to pass through into our country, which has no effective border laws..... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 2, 2018

Trump added: "Border Patrol Agents (and ICE) are GREAT, but the weak Dem laws don't allow them to do their job. Act now Congress, our country is being stolen!"