White House considering plan to add permanent fencing on Pennsylvania Ave. to bolster security

Washington — Trump administration officials are discussing a plan for permanent fencing on the block of Pennsylvania Avenue near the White House and around Lafayette Square, in an effort to bolster security and reduce the recurring costs of erecting and dismantling temporary barriers for special events, sources familiar with the deliberations told CBS News.

Pennsylvania Avenue is an iconic street in the nation's capital, connecting the White House to the U.S. Capitol. It provides tourists and pedestrians with the famous view of the North Portico, the public entrance to the White House.

Scaffolding on the North Portico of the White House is seen through the fence around Lafayette Park, Friday, July 10, 2026, in Washington. AP Photo/Alex Brandon

By Friday, the decision hadn't been finalized and was still awaiting President Trump's approval. It was not immediately clear whether the president would support maintaining permanent fencing in an area that is typically open to pedestrians except during heightened security periods.

The proposal is still preliminary, and no contractors have been hired. Under the plan being discussed, the U.S. Secret Service and the White House would retain the ability to open and close sections of the fencing as operational and security needs demand.

Rather than purchasing an entirely new perimeter fence, officials are considering repurposing existing fencing materials that are already regularly used for major events and security operations, the sources said, though it's unclear how much additional construction would be needed.

The proposed permanent fencing would be located near 15th and 17th Streets, NW, along Pennsylvania Avenue.

There have been persistent security concerns about the presidential complex, particularly after a shooting near the White House complex in late May that unfolded near the 17th Street entrance.

The Washington Post first reported the proposal. The Secret Service referred CBS News to the White House.

"There are always discussions ongoing about how to make the White House Complex as safe as possible. However, nothing is confirmed at this time. Any projects that are pursued will go through the necessary review process," a White House official said in a statement to CBS News.