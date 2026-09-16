White House chief of staff Susie Wiles had medical procedure at Mayo Clinic this week

White House chief of staff Susie Wiles had a medical procedure related to her breast cancer diagnosis at the Mayo Clinic earlier this week, according to multiple sources familiar with the matter.

On Wednesday afternoon, she posted on X, "I am cancer free."

Wiles was diagnosed in March.

She was back working soon after the procedure conducting White House business, making phone calls and running meetings, two of the sources said.

Spokespeople for the White House didn't immediately disclose why she went to a medical facility outside Washington, D.C.

Wiles in a statement at the time she announced her illness noted that about one in eight women are diagnosed with breast cancer and indicated that like them, she planned to keep working.

"Every day, these women continue to raise their families, go to work, and serve their communities with strength and determination," Wiles said in her March statement. "I now join their ranks." When she announced her diagnosis President Trump said in a statement that she had a "fantastic medical team" and had been given an "excellent prognosis."

She traveled with the president to Dallas last week for the Republican midterm convention, according to an Air Force One manifest provided by the White House.

Wiles, a longtime political consultant in Florida, served as campaign manager of President Trump's 2024 bid for the White House. She is the daughter of the late football broadcaster Pat Summerall.