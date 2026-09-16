Watch CBS News
First on CBS
Politics

White House chief of staff Susie Wiles had medical procedure at Mayo Clinic this week

By
Ed O'Keefe
Ed O'Keefe
Senior White House and Political Correspondent
Ed O'Keefe is CBS News' senior White House and political correspondent reporting for all CBS News platforms. He's part of the team covering President Trump and covered all four years of Joe Biden's presidency. From the White House to the campaign trail, O'Keefe's reports stretch from the politics of the moment to how policy enacted in Washington affects the nation and the world.
Read Full Bio
Ed O'Keefe,
Jennifer Jacobs
Jennifer Jacobs
Senior White House reporter
Jennifer Jacobs is a senior White House reporter at CBS News.
Read Full Bio
Jennifer Jacobs

/ CBS News

Add CBS News on Google

White House chief of staff Susie Wiles had a medical procedure related to her breast cancer diagnosis at the Mayo Clinic earlier this week, according to multiple sources familiar with the matter. 

On Wednesday afternoon, she posted on X, "I am cancer free."

Wiles was diagnosed in March. 

She was back working soon after the procedure conducting White House business, making phone calls and running meetings, two of the sources said. 

Spokespeople for the White House didn't immediately disclose why she went to a medical facility outside Washington, D.C. 

Wiles in a statement at the time she announced her illness noted that about one in eight women are diagnosed with breast cancer and indicated that like them, she planned to keep working. 

"Every day, these women continue to raise their families, go to work, and serve their communities with strength and determination," Wiles said in her March statement. "I now join their ranks." When she announced her diagnosis President Trump said in a statement that she had a "fantastic medical team" and had been given an "excellent prognosis."

She traveled with the president to Dallas last week for the Republican midterm convention, according to an Air Force One manifest provided by the White House.

Wiles, a longtime political consultant in Florida, served as campaign manager of President Trump's 2024 bid for the White House. She is the daughter of the late football broadcaster Pat Summerall. 

In:

© 2026 CBS Interactive Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue