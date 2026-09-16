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White House chief of staff Susie Wiles says she's cancer-free

By
Ed O'Keefe
Ed O'Keefe
Senior White House and Political Correspondent
Ed O'Keefe is CBS News' senior White House and political correspondent reporting for all CBS News platforms. He's part of the team covering President Trump and covered all four years of Joe Biden's presidency. From the White House to the campaign trail, O'Keefe's reports stretch from the politics of the moment to how policy enacted in Washington affects the nation and the world.
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Ed O'Keefe,
Jennifer Jacobs
Jennifer Jacobs
Senior White House reporter
Jennifer Jacobs is a senior White House reporter at CBS News.
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Jennifer Jacobs

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White House chief of staff Susie Wiles posted on X Wednesday that a medical procedure revealed that she is cancer-free. 

She was diagnosed with breast cancer in March.

CBS News was first to report that she had undergone a procedure at the Mayo Clinic earlier this week. Pathology results from a biopsy Monday came back clear, sources confirmed to CBS News.

"I am cancer free," Wiles posted. "Thank you to my family, friends, doctors, and everyone who prayed for me, checked in, and supported me along the way." She went on to thank President Trump. 

Since her diagnosis, Wiles has remained a fixture at Mr. Trump's side. She traveled with the president to Dallas last week but did not join him on his recent weekend trip to Ireland. 

Wiles has served as Mr. Trump's top White House staffer since he was inaugurated in 2025. 

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