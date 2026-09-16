White House chief of staff Susie Wiles says she's cancer-free

White House chief of staff Susie Wiles posted on X Wednesday that a medical procedure revealed that she is cancer-free.

She was diagnosed with breast cancer in March.

CBS News was first to report that she had undergone a procedure at the Mayo Clinic earlier this week. Pathology results from a biopsy Monday came back clear, sources confirmed to CBS News.

"I am cancer free," Wiles posted. "Thank you to my family, friends, doctors, and everyone who prayed for me, checked in, and supported me along the way." She went on to thank President Trump.

Since her diagnosis, Wiles has remained a fixture at Mr. Trump's side. She traveled with the president to Dallas last week but did not join him on his recent weekend trip to Ireland.

Wiles has served as Mr. Trump's top White House staffer since he was inaugurated in 2025.