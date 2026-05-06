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Republicans propose using taxpayer dollars to fund additional ballroom price tag

President Trump's White House ballroom has a new additional $1 billion price tag and American taxpayers could be covering the costs. Senate Republicans say the taxpayer funds are needed for what they call the "East Wing Modernization Project," including unspecified "above-ground and below-ground security features." Mr. Trump has repeatedly insisted the ballroom would be fully funded with his own money and private donations.
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