White House authorizes broader FBI interviews in Kavanaugh review

Reporting by CBS News' Paula Reid and Fin Gomez

The White House has authorized the FBI to expand its supplemental background investigation to include interviews of anyone it deems necessary to vet claims of sexual misconduct against Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh, a Justice Department official and an administration official briefed on the development confirm to CBS News.

The 7-day timeline for the review still applies, those sources say. The New York Times first reported the White House had authorized the expanded review.

President Trump, who said he ordered the supplemental investigation upon request from the Senate Judiciary Committee last week, suggested during a press conference in the White House Rose Garden Monday that he wants a "very comprehensive" probe, and the FBI should interview "anybody" they want to, "within reason." Asked if he would instruct White House counsel Don McGahn to tell allow the FBI to interview anyone it deems necessary, Mr. Trump claimed he already has.

"Well, I have so instructed him and I did it again over the weekend because I see the press was - I don't want to use the word in this case, misleading - it's much more complex subject than anybody would understand and then most people understand," the president said.

Mr. Trump has deferred to the Senate Judiciary Committee during Kavanaugh's confirmation process — particularly regarding the allegations of sexual misconduct. Last week, Capitol Hill and the nation were riveted by testimony from Kavanaugh and Christine Blasey Ford, who accuses Kavanaugh of assaulting her when they were both in high school. Kavanaugh insisted on his innocence, while Ford insisted she is "100 percent" sure it was Kavanaugh who allegedly assaulted her.

The timeline for the FBI's investigation is a short one -- seven days, beginning last Friday -- and then Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell plans to put his confirmation to a vote by the Senate. "The time for endless delay and obstruction has come to a close," McConnell said on the Senate floor Monday. "Judge Kavanaugh's nomination is out of committee. We're considering it here on the floor." He added, "We'll be voting this week."

— CBS News' Kathryn Watson and Arden Farhi contributed to this report