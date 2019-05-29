White campground manager fired after pulling a gun on a black couple

A white campground manager in Mississippi has been fired after pulling a gun out on a black couple. The confrontation between the unidentified manager and the couple was captured on video and has gone viral on social media.

"Today was a beautiful day so my husband (who's a vet), our 2 year old dog, and myself, decided to Google a lake to visit and have a picnic," Jessica Richardson wrote in the caption of the video on Facebook. "We found a lake located in Starkville, MS and decided to visit." The couple from Macon, Mississippi, went to a nearby Kampgrounds of America location.

"Not five mins later a truck pulls up and a white lady screams at us, she then jumps out of her truck with a Gun. And proceeded to point it at the 3 of us, simply because we didn't make reservations," Richardson's post continues.

The video shows the campground manager confronting the couple while holding a handgun. Richardson tells her they didn't know they needed a reservation to be on the lake. "The only thing you had to do is tell us to leave. You didn't have to pull a gun," Richardson tells the woman.

The woman eventually puts the gun in her pocket and appears to calm down. The Richardsons walk away with their dog.

"After leaving my husband stopped by the office and talked with her husband (they're the property managers)," Richardson's post continued. "The husband tells my husband that reservations aren't needed for the lake. This happened In Starkville, MS."

The unidentified manager had been fired by Kampgrounds of America, spokesman Mike Gast said, according to the Associated Press. KOA "does not condone the use of a firearm in any manner" on its properties or franchises, Gast said.

CBS News has reached out to Ms. Richardson for comment and is awaiting response.