Which global cities offer the cheapest dating, jeans and other urban staples

Unhappy with your home city? Dream of living in an urban paradise? You may want to consult Deutsche Bank's survey of global prices and living standards before packing up you life.
The analysis looks at 50 cities around the world to compare everything from how much people earn and the cost of rent to how much you have shell out for "bad habits, as Deutsche Bank calls them, like cigarettes and beer. And in providing a "quality of life index," the firm examines factors such as consumers' purchasing power, safety, health care, cost of living, traffic/commute, property-to-income, pollution and climate.
The investment bank gathered the data through crowdsourcing, as well as by tapping existing indexes such as Numbeo's quality of life index and pricing data from Expatistan.
Wellington, New Zealand, offers the highest quality of life, according to Deutsche Bank, with Zurich; Copenhagen, Denmark; Edinburgh, Scotland; and Vienna, Austria, rounding out the top five. Beijing was last, just after Rio de Janeiro, Manila in the Philippines Shanghai and Jakarta, Indonesia. Among U.S. cities, Boston ranked the highest at No. 11, followed by San Francisco (16), Chicago (22) and New York (31).
It's most expensive to have bad habits in Australia and New Zealand, and the cheapest cheap date is be found in India.
As the report authors note, of course, such rankings are partly a matter of opinion, especially in judging quality of life.
"This is always the most subjective measure as different people have vastly different criteria," the strategists wrote. "Our study is not the definitive guide on the matter but a good starting point for debate."
Here's a look at some rankings in a select group of categories; all data are from 2017.
Monthly salary (net of taxes)
Highest: Zurich--$5,764
- San Francisco--$4,974
- New York--$4,115
- Sydney, Australia--$3,914
- Boston--$3,740
Lowest: Jakarta, Indonesia--$436
- Manila, Philippines--$498
- Rio de Janeiro--$552
- Sao Paulo, Brazil--$587
- Istanbul--$629
Monthly rent for a "mid-range" two-bedroom apartment
Highest: Hong Kong--$3,737
- San Francisco--$3,664
- New York--$2,854
- Paris--$2,483
- London--$2,410
Lowest: Bangalore, India--$289
- New Delhi--$346
- Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia--$479
- Istanbul--$498
- Manila, Philippines--$541
Dating costs (Includes cab rides, meal for two at a pub or diner, soft drinks, two movie tickets and two beers)
Priciest: Zurich
- Copenhagen, Denmark
- Oslo and Tokyo
- Amsterdam
- London
Cheapest: Mumbai and Bangalore
- Manila, Philippines and New Delhi
- Jakarta, Indonesia
- Mexico City
- Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
Bad habits (defined as five beers and two packs of cigarettes)
Priciest: Oslo
- Melbourne, Australia
- Sydney, and Auckland, New Zealand
- Dubai
- New York
Cheapest: Manila, Philippines
- Mexico City and Prague
- Johannesburg
- Cape Town, South Africa
- Rio de Janeiro
Pair of Levi's jeans
Priciest: Oslo
- Brussels
- Zurich
- Vienna
- Copenhagen, Denmark
Cheapest: New Delhi and Bangalore, India
- Manila, Philippines and Mumbai, India
- Jakarta, Indonesia
- Mexico City
- Istanbul
Dinner for two at a neighborhood pub or equivalent
Priciest: Zurich
- Copenhagen, Denmark
- San Francisco and Amsterdam
- New York
- Paris
Cheapest: Manila, Philippines
- Jakarta, Indonesia
- Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
- Warsaw, Poland and Mumbai, India
- Prague