Which global cities offer the cheapest dating, jeans and other urban staples

Unhappy with your home city? Dream of living in an urban paradise? You may want to consult Deutsche Bank's survey of global prices and living standards before packing up you life.

The analysis looks at 50 cities around the world to compare everything from how much people earn and the cost of rent to how much you have shell out for "bad habits, as Deutsche Bank calls them, like cigarettes and beer. And in providing a "quality of life index," the firm examines factors such as consumers' purchasing power, safety, health care, cost of living, traffic/commute, property-to-income, pollution and climate.

The investment bank gathered the data through crowdsourcing, as well as by tapping existing indexes such as Numbeo's quality of life index and pricing data from Expatistan.

Wellington, New Zealand, offers the highest quality of life, according to Deutsche Bank, with Zurich; Copenhagen, Denmark; Edinburgh, Scotland; and Vienna, Austria, rounding out the top five. Beijing was last, just after Rio de Janeiro, Manila in the Philippines Shanghai and Jakarta, Indonesia. Among U.S. cities, Boston ranked the highest at No. 11, followed by San Francisco (16), Chicago (22) and New York (31).

It's most expensive to have bad habits in Australia and New Zealand, and the cheapest cheap date is be found in India.

As the report authors note, of course, such rankings are partly a matter of opinion, especially in judging quality of life.

"This is always the most subjective measure as different people have vastly different criteria," the strategists wrote. "Our study is not the definitive guide on the matter but a good starting point for debate."

Here's a look at some rankings in a select group of categories; all data are from 2017.

Monthly salary (net of taxes)

Highest: Zurich--$5,764

San Francisco--$4,974



New York--$4,115

Sydney, Australia--$3,914

Boston--$3,740

Lowest: Jakarta, Indonesia--$436

Manila, Philippines--$498



Rio de Janeiro--$552

Sao Paulo, Brazil--$587

Istanbul--$629

Monthly rent for a "mid-range" two-bedroom apartment

Highest: Hong Kong--$3,737

San Francisco--$3,664

New York--$2,854

Paris--$2,483

London--$2,410

Lowest: Bangalore, India--$289

New Delhi--$346

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia--$479

Istanbul--$498

Manila, Philippines--$541

Dating costs (Includes cab rides, meal for two at a pub or diner, soft drinks, two movie tickets and two beers)

Priciest: Zurich

Copenhagen, Denmark

Oslo and Tokyo

Amsterdam

London

Cheapest: Mumbai and Bangalore

Manila, Philippines and New Delhi

Jakarta, Indonesia

Mexico City

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia

Bad habits (defined as five beers and two packs of cigarettes)

Priciest: Oslo

Melbourne, Australia

Sydney, and Auckland, New Zealand

Dubai

New York

Cheapest: Manila, Philippines

Mexico City and Prague

Johannesburg

Cape Town, South Africa

Rio de Janeiro

Pair of Levi's jeans

Priciest: Oslo

Brussels

Zurich

Vienna

Copenhagen, Denmark

Cheapest: New Delhi and Bangalore, India

Manila, Philippines and Mumbai, India

Jakarta, Indonesia

Mexico City

Istanbul

Dinner for two at a neighborhood pub or equivalent

Priciest: Zurich

Copenhagen, Denmark

San Francisco and Amsterdam

New York

Paris

Cheapest: Manila, Philippines