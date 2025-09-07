Where to watch MTV's 2025 VMAs live tonight

We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Music fans, it's finally here: The 2025 MTV Video Music Awards are happening tonight, Sunday, Sept. 7, and the excitement is off the charts. From jaw-dropping performances to the glitz of the red carpet, the VMAs are the ultimate night to celebrate music's biggest stars. Taylor Swift, who is nominated multiple times this year, is expected to dominate both the awards and social media buzz, making the event a must-watch for fans everywhere.

The 2025 Video Music Awards show will air live from New York's UBS Arena. This VMAs will also air on CBS for the first time in history. If you're wondering where to watch the VMAs 2025 live or how to stream the action, we've got you covered, whether you prefer cable, streaming services or catching every red carpet moment.

How to watch the 2025 VMAs on cable

For traditional cable viewers, the 2025 VMAs will air live on MTV. The broadcast starts at 8 p.m. ET (5 p.m. PT), so make sure your cable package includes MTV. Most major providers, like Xfinity, Spectrum, AT&T U‑verse, DirecTV and Dish, carry the channel.

If you're tuning in via cable, you'll catch not only the award presentations but also the red carpet coverage before the show officially begins. Fans can expect behind-the-scenes glimpses, celebrity interviews, and, of course, plenty of Taylor Swift moments leading up to the main event.

Where to stream the 2025 VMAs

MTV will also offer a live stream on its website and the MTV app, accessible with your TV provider login.

Other popular streaming services that include MTV in their package include:

Paramount+ (live TV option)

(live TV option) FuboTV

Hulu + Live TV

YouTube TV

Sling TV (Blue package with MTV)

These options let viewers watch the awards, the red carpet and post-show highlights from nearly any device. For cord-cutters, the CBS broadcast means you can also access the show through various streaming services that carry local CBS affiliates, making it more accessible than previous years, when it was exclusively on cable networks.

Who is nominated for a 2025 VMA?

Lady Gaga tops the list of nominees for the 2025 Video Music Awards, with nominations in 12 categories, including Artist of the Year. Other top nominees this year include Bruno Mars, with nods in 11 categories; Kendrick Lamar, with 10; ROSÉ and Sabrina Carpenter, with eight each; and Ariana Grande and The Weeknd, with seven. Taylor Swift is also nominated in the prestigious Artist of the Year category alongside other major contenders.

The competitive Video of the Year category features some of 2025's biggest hits, including:

Ariana Grande: "brighter days ahead"

"brighter days ahead" Billie Eilish: "BIRDS OF A FEATHER,"

"BIRDS OF A FEATHER," Kendrick Lamar: "Not Like Us"

"Not Like Us" Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars: "Die with a Smile"

"Die with a Smile" Sabrina Carpenter: "Manchild"

For the complete list of current nominations for VMAs 2025, check out CBS News' detailed guide here. Fans can also vote for their favorite artists in select categories, adding an interactive element to the night.

Who is performing at the 2025 VMAs?

The performance lineup promises to be a hot one this year. Lady Gaga, Tate McRae, Alex Warren and Sabrina Carpenter, all of whom have topped the Billboard Hot 100 in 2025, are among the artists set to perform. Additional performers include Doja Cat, Post Malone, Conan Gray, Jelly Roll, Busta Rhymes, J Balvin with DJ Snake and Sombr.

Mariah Carey will receive this year's Video Vanguard Award and will perform a career-spanning medley of hits. Ricky Martin will perform and receive the first-ever Latin Icon Award, while Busta Rhymes will receive the MTV VMA Rock The Bells Visionary Award.

Who is hosting the 2025 VMAs?

Grammy- and VMA-winning artist LL COOL J will host the broadcast. It will be his first time as solo host, after serving as co-emcee in 2022 with Nicki Minaj and Jack Harlow. The hip-hop legend has a deep VMAs history. He took home his first Moon Person in 1991 for Best Rap and was the first rapper to receive the Video Vanguard Award in 1997.

Who has the most VMAs of all time?

The battle for VMA supremacy continues between two music superstars. Currently, Swift's awards haul brings her to a career total of 30, tying her and Beyonce for the title of most-awarded musician in VMA history. With both artists nominated in major categories tonight, one could potentially break the tie and claim the record as the most decorated VMA artist of all time.

With 14 awards in total, Eminem is now the male artist with the most VMAs, though his count falls well behind the leading women in VMA history.

Don't miss tonight's show starting at 8 p.m. ET. Whether you're watching on CBS, MTV or streaming on Paramount+, you'll be witnessing music history in the making.