Pet insurance is a cost-effective and valuable way to protect both your pet and your wallet. In exchange for a nominal fee to a provider each month (often discounted if paid annually), owners can secure coverage for a wide variety of veterinary visits, ailments and even some surgical procedures (depending on the policy chosen). Pet insurance covers dogs, cats and even some exotic animals.

Like most financial products and services, it helps to understand the intricacies of pet insurance before signing on the dotted line. This is particularly true for dog owners who want to get the most out of a plan by buying it at the right time. But when is the "right time" for dog owners to get their furry friend insured? That's what we will discuss below.

When should you buy pet insurance for your dog?

Here are three times you should consider buying pet insurance for your dog.

When they're young

Pet insurance acts like life and health insurance for humans in the way that it's generally cheaper for younger applicants than it is for older ones. So if you're looking for the security a pet insurance policy can provide but don't want to break the bank to get it then think about acting quickly.

"The younger your pet is when you enroll, the better," pet insurer Fetch by The Dodo notes on their website. "As pets get older, their risk of getting sick or hurt goes up, which means they'll cost more to insure. Plus, like other providers, we don't cover pre-existing conditions — which means that the more injuries and illnesses your pet goes through before you enroll, the more limited your coverage will be."

Before medical conditions arise

Whether you have a dog, a cat or a bird, pet insurance companies typically won't cover animals with pre-existing medical conditions. So you'll have to either wait for those conditions to clear to get covered or proceed knowing that they won't be part of your plan. To avoid this decision it pays to get a policy soon before nagging health conditions pop up.

"Your pet may not show signs of these medical conditions at birth, or in the first few years of their life," Lemonade pet insurance notes. "But if you wait until they develop symptoms to get insured, the condition probably won't be covered in your policy, which is a pretty big game-changer for pet owners struggling with vet bills related to a chronic condition."

When you have a certain breed

Some dog breeds are more likely to suffer from health issues than others. If you have a dog that falls into the former category then you should secure a policy as soon as possible to help offset the inevitable veterinary costs tied to your dog's breed. Do your research so you know how to smartly protect yourself.

For example, a German Shepherd is more likely to need a medical procedure for hip dysplasia than most other breeds. English bulldogs, Frenchies and many other "flat-faced" dogs are prone to suffer from Brachycephalic Airway Obstruction Syndrome (BAOS). And Newfoundlands typically encounter numerous hereditary health issues as they age. Heart valve narrowing, hip dysplasia and other issues will need to be dealt with later in their life.

The bottom line

Pet insurance offers valuable protection for when your dog gets sick or injured - and it can help reduce costs you otherwise would have paid out of pocket. To get the most from a plan, however, dog owners should apply when their pet is young and costs are low. They should also strongly consider applying before health conditions limit their coverage options (or disqualify them altogether). Finally, owners of certain breeds should familiarize themselves with their pet's health condition now so that they can get a policy that will help them in the future.