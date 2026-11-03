Here's when polls open and close for 2026 midterm elections today

Millions of Americans will be casting their votes in person in the 2026 midterm election on Tuesday, Nov. 3.

Polling times vary by state. The lists below show each state's earliest opening and latest closing times. States will begin reporting election results after their polls close.

Forty-seven states and the District of Columbia offer early voting options, with the exception of Alabama, Mississippi and New Hampshire. Eight states and Washington, D.C., automatically send a mail-in ballot to every registered voter, although voters generally can still choose to vote in person. Over 57 million voters have already cast their ballots early this year.

If you are in line to cast your ballot before a site closes, you have the right to remain in line and vote. View a list of voter rights from the ACLU here.

When do polls open across the U.S. for the 2026 midterm elections?

Voting will start as early as 5 a.m. ET in Vermont followed by Connecticut, Indiana, Kentucky, Maine, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York and Virginia, which all open at 6 a.m. ET. The last polls open in Alaska and Washington at 11 a.m. ET and finally 12 p.m. ET in Hawaii.

Poll opening times vary by state. Here is a breakdown by hour of when polls are opening across the country:

As early as 5 a.m. ET

Vermont

6 a.m. ET

Connecticut

Indiana

Kentucky

Maine

New Hampshire

New Jersey

New York

Virginia

6:30 a.m. ET

North Carolina

Ohio

West Virginia

7 a.m. ET

Delaware

District of Columbia

Florida

Georgia

Illinois

Maryland

Massachusetts

Michigan

Missouri

Pennsylvania

Rhode Island

South Carolina

8 a.m. ET

Alabama

Arizona

Iowa

Kansas

Minnesota

Mississippi

Oklahoma

South Dakota

Tennessee

Texas

Wisconsin

8:30 a.m. ET

Arkansas

9 a.m. ET

Colorado

Montana

Nebraska

New Mexico

North Dakota

Utah

Wyoming

10 a.m. ET

California

Idaho

Nevada

Oregon

11 a.m. ET

Alaska

Washington

12 p.m. ET

Hawaii

What time do the first polls close on Election Day 2026?

The first polls close at 6 p.m. ET in the eastern parts of Indiana and Kentucky. Then at 7 p.m., polls close in Georgia, South Carolina, Vermont and Virginia, the rest of Indiana, Kentucky and most of Florida. Then North Carolina, Ohio and West Virginia follow at 7:30 p.m.

Poll closing times vary by state. Here is a breakdown by hour of when polls are closing across the country:

When do polls close across the U.S. for the 2026 midterm elections?

7 p.m. ET

Georgia

Indiana

Kentucky

South Carolina

Vermont

Virginia

7:30 p.m. ET

North Carolina

Ohio

West Virginia

8 p.m. ET

Alabama

Connecticut

Delaware

District of Columbia

Florida

Illinois

Maine

Maryland

Massachusetts

Mississippi

Missouri

New Hampshire

New Jersey

Oklahoma

Pennsylvania

Rhode Island

8:30 p.m. ET

Arkansas

9 p.m. ET

Arizona

Colorado

Kansas

Louisiana

Michigan

Minnesota

New Mexico

New York

South Dakota

Tennessee

Texas (polls in most of the state close an hour earlier)

Wisconsin

Wyoming

10 p.m. ET

Iowa

Montana

Nebraska

Nevada

North Dakota

Utah

11 p.m. ET

California

Idaho

Oregon

Washington

12 a.m. ET

Hawaii

1 a.m. ET