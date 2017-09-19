Wheaton College football players accused in 2016 hazing face charges

Five Wheaton College football players face felony charges in connection with an alleged hazing incident, authorities confirmed Monday.

CBS Chicago reports James Cooksey; Kyler Kregel; Benjamin Pettway; Noah Spielman and Samuel TeBos have been charged with aggravated battery, mob action and unlawful restraint, the DuPage County State's Attorney's Office said.

A judge has signed arrest warrants and set $50,000 bonds for the players, who were expected to turn themselves in this week.

Details about the alleged hazing were not immediately available.

The Chicago Tribune reports the alleged victim, a freshman at the time, told police he was in his dorm room when the five duct-taped his hands and feet, put a pillowcase on his head, threw him in a car, attempted to sodomize him with an object and then dumped him half-naked in an off-campus park.

Wheaton College said in a statement that other players and members of the coaching staff in March 2016 alerted college officials to an "incident."

"The College took swift action to initiate a thorough investigation," the statement says, in part. "Our internal investigation into the incident, and our engagement with an independent, third-party investigator retained by the College, resulted in a range of corrective actions. We are unable to share details on these disciplinary measures due to federal student privacy protections."

Wheaton College is reviewing its anti-hazing policies, the statement said.

"We are profoundly saddened that any member of our community could be mistreated in any way," it said.