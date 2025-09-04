We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Tens of millions of Americans receive Social Security benefits each year, yet many leave money on the table when they claim their retirement money. That's because most retirees claim their benefits before they reach full retirement age, whether it's out of necessity or fear that the system might change. As a result, many retirees are getting smaller monthly Social Security checks than they would have if they'd waited to claim their benefits.

The average Social Security benefit for retirees is just under $2,000 per month. And, while that might sound like a solid supplement, it's generally not enough to cover your expenses in retirement. High earners who wait until they're past full retirement age, though, could receive benefits worth over twice as much as the average beneficiary currently receives.

Given how much Social Security benefits can vary, it's important to know at what age you should file your claim. So what is the best age to claim Social Security so that you're maximizing this reliable source of retirement income? That's what we'll break down below.

What's the best age to claim Social Security?

Here's the short answer: The best age to claim Social Security is ultimately when you need it most. If you're 62, out of work and struggling to pay bills, waiting until 70 to maximize your benefits isn't realistic. You need that money now. Social Security was designed as a safety net, after all, and sometimes you need to use it as such. But if you have the luxury of choice, meaning you can cover your expenses without Social Security for a few more years, waiting can pay off handsomely.

Here's a breakdown of what to consider when making a decision:

You can start receiving Social Security benefits at 62

Claiming at full retirement age, which is 66 to 67, depending on your birth year, gives you your standard benefit. You avoid reductions and lock in a steady income, which can help maintain your lifestyle without sacrificing the payout.

For every year you delay Social Security beyond full retirement age, your benefits increase by about 8% annually until age 70. That means waiting until 70 can boost your monthly benefit significantly, providing a higher guaranteed income stream that can be particularly valuable if you expect to live into your 80s or beyond.

Your health, marital status and other sources of retirement income all play a role. Couples may strategize differently to maximize survivor benefits. Additionally, Social Security may affect the taxation of your income and your eligibility for need-based programs

How to avoid claiming Social Security early

For many retirees, the key to maximizing Social Security benefits is creating alternative income streams that let you delay your claim and build a financial bridge to age 70, when your benefits reach their maximum value. Here are some options for doing that:

This might seem counterintuitive, but using your retirement accounts

You can also build a series of bonds or certificates of deposit

While annuities can have their downsides, these unique insurance products

Even modest earnings from part-time work can help you delay Social Security

Pensions or rental income can also offset the need to claim early, letting your Social Security benefits compound over time.

The bottom line

There isn't a one-size-fits-all answer for the best age to claim Social Security. For some, claiming early at 62 makes sense if finances are tight. For others, delaying until 70 can maximize lifetime benefits and provide stronger financial security in later years. The key is to balance your immediate needs with long-term planning, and to consider strategies that let you postpone claiming while still covering living expenses. By building alternative income streams and planning ahead, you can give yourself the flexibility to make that choice based on what's best for your long-term financial security, not just what you need today.