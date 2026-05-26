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There are many debt relief options to consider, but you should weigh a few factors before choosing a route. BangWan/Abu Hanifah/Getty Images

As rising inflation continues to drive up costs and strain household budgets, many borrowers are finding it harder to keep up with their debt payments, particularly when it comes to their high-rate credit card debt. A major part of the issue right now is that credit card rates are elevated, averaging about 22%, which is causing interest charges to rack up quickly for those carrying revolving balances. Add in the rising costs of everyday essentials and there's a lot less room for borrowers to fit both their debt payments and regular expenses into the budget.

That's why so many borrowers are weighing their debt relief options right now. And, the promise of debt relief does sound promisingly simple: You pay less, get out of debt faster and move on with your life. But the mechanics behind it are often anything but. After all, the debt relief landscape is vast, varied and it's unlikely that every option at hand will work in your favor. What makes the decision so difficult, though, isn't a shortage of debt relief options. It's an overabundance of them.

So, how exactly do you narrow down the wide range of debt relief strategies available to you? That starts with evaluating a few key factors.

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What to know before choosing a debt relief strategy

If you're struggling with debt, it can be tempting to jump into the first solution, but there are a few things to know before committing:

Understand the type of debt you have

Not all debt relief options apply to every type of debt. Some strategies work primarily for unsecured debt, such as credit cards and personal loans, but may not help much with secured debts like mortgages or auto loans. So, knowing exactly which debts you're trying to resolve can help narrow down the options.

For example, debt settlement programs involve negotiating with creditors to reduce the amount owed, and are generally designed for unsecured debts that you can no longer afford to make payments on. Debt consolidation loans, on the other hand, combine multiple balances into one new loan, ideally with a lower interest rate, saving you money on interest charges. Filing for bankruptcy is another option, and while it may help address a broader range of debts, it also comes with long-term financial consequences.

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Consider your current financial stability

Your income, savings and monthly cash flow matter when choosing a debt relief strategy, as some options require you to make consistent, reduced payments over many years, while others pause payments. In turn, you need to know what options are realistic in terms of your current financial situation. It's also important to think about whether your financial situation is likely to improve in the near future. Choosing a strategy that depends on aggressive repayment may not be realistic if your income remains uncertain, but it could be an option if you expect your financial issues to largely resolve in the shorter term.

Know how your credit could be affected

Many borrowers focus only on reducing their monthly payments or total balance, but the impact that certain debt relief strategies can have on their credit score is another major factor to weigh. Some debt relief strategies may have minimal long-term credit consequences, especially if payments continue to be made on time. Others, however, can significantly damage your credit profile.

With debt settlement, for example, borrowers generally stop making payments temporarily while saving up for settlement offers, though many borrowers have already fallen behind prior to enrolling in this type of program. That, in turn, leads to credit damage, so if you're still current on your debt payments and care about your credit score, it may not make sense to pursue this path.

There's a longer-term issue with bankruptcy, meanwhile, which remains on your credit report for seven to 10 years and, in turn, impacts your ability to qualify for future loans, housing or even certain jobs. While rebuilding your credit is possible, understanding the tradeoffs upfront is critical.

Understand the fees and other costs

Debt relief services are not free, and some programs can be more expensive than they appear on paper if you don't fully understand the fee structure. For example, debt settlement programs charge fees based on the amount of debt enrolled or the amount forgiven, but those fees should not be charged until a settlement has been negotiated for a debt. Consolidation loans can lower your interest charges, but this type of borrowing includes other costs, like origination fees, that can drive up overall costs.

So, before enrolling in any program, make sure to review the total costs carefully and ask detailed questions about fees, timelines and guarantees. Be cautious of any company promising instant results or claiming it can erase debt quickly without consequences. Legitimate debt relief providers should clearly explain the benefits and the risks involved.

Understand the timeline involved

Debt relief is rarely an overnight solution. Depending on the type of program you choose, it could take months or even years to complete, particularly if you're repaying large balances or negotiating settlements over time. That timeline matters because your financial priorities may change. You may want to buy a home, refinance existing debt or rebuild your credit sooner rather than later.

In turn, understanding how long a strategy could affect your finances can help you decide whether it aligns with your goals. It's also important to ask what happens if you can't complete the program, as dropping out midway through can create additional financial complications.

The bottom line

Choosing a debt relief strategy is a major financial decision, particularly in today's high-rate and high-cost environment. While the right approach can help you regain control of your finances, the wrong one could create additional stress, fees or long-term credit damage. Before committing to any plan, take time to evaluate your debt type, financial stability, credit impact and overall goals carefully. The more informed you are upfront, the better positioned you'll be to choose a strategy that actually improves your financial situation over time.