White House downplays charges against ex-campaign advisers

The Trump administration is distancing itself from charges filed against three former campaign aides -- arguing the indictments of Paul Manafort, Rick Gates and George Papadopoulos have nothing to do with the president. The White House also says none of this proves the campaign colluded with Russia to influence the 2016 presidential election. CBS News White House and senior foreign affairs correspondent Margaret Brennan joins CBSN with more.
